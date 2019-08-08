Technology Companies in Asia Pacific Struggle to Retain Employees While Ramping up Hiring Plans

In Singapore, the percentage of technology companies that plan to hire aggressively increased from 5.5% to 6.0%.

Employee turnover in the technology sector is highest in Singapore at 14.7%, followed by China at 14.2% and Hong Kong at 13.9%.





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 August 2019 – Voluntary employee turnover in the technology sector, a closely-watched metric for human resources leaders, has increased in eight out of 10 markets this past quarter, according to the Radford Global Technology Survey. Radford is part of Aon plc (NYSE: AON).

Average Voluntary Employee Turnover at Technology Companies

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Direction Australia 13.3% 13.8% + China 14.0% 14.2% + Hong Kong 11.7% 13.9% + India 13.9% 13.4% — Japan 9.8% 10.9% + Malaysia 15.0% 15.3% + Philippines 12.2% 14.3% + Singapore 13.1% 14.7% + South Korea 11.3% 11.8% + Taiwan 9.6% 9.1% —

Source: Radford Global Technology Survey Quarterly Workforce Trends Report, Q2 2019

As employee turnover has gone up, so too has the percentage of technology companies reporting aggressive hiring plans. Companies reporting that they are actively planning and recruiting for organisational growth increased in six out of 10 key Asia Pacific markets. In Singapore, the percentage of technology companies that plan to hire aggressively increased from 5.5% to 6.0%. At 18.4%, India has the highest percentage of companies actively growing their workforce. Meanwhile, China experienced a drop in companies expecting to grow headcount — from 10.9% to 7.0% — which could be partly driven by an ongoing trade dispute with the United States.





Percentage of Technology Companies Reporting Aggressive Hiring Plans

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Direction Australia 7.1% 8.5% + China 10.9% 7.0% — Hong Kong 2.4% 3.6% + India 12.9% 18.4% + Japan 6.6% 7.3% + Malaysia 3.7% 1.4% — Philippines 4.2% 4.3% + Singapore 5.5% 6.0% + South Korea 3.2% 2.6% — Taiwan 3.0% 2.5% —

Source: Radford Global Technology Survey Quarterly Workforce Trends Report, Q2 2019





Trend lines often converge between turnover and hiring. When the technology sector is in a robust state of growth, employees are more likely to be lured into new jobs by attractive rewards plans, career advancement, and opportunities to expand their skills.

“We define rewards as anything an employer provides that an employee finds valuable,” says Alexander Krasavin, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer of Emerging Markets in the Rewards Solutions practice at Aon. “As companies reassess their retention strategies, they must work harder to optimise their rewards to align them with their employee preferences. In addition, businesses with a voluntary turnover of more than 10% should evaluate their employer brand and human capital practices carefully.”





