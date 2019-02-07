Ted Bundy’s ex-girlfriend says he was unfazed when news of his killings came on TV, and would ‘make nice hamburgers’ and watch

An ex-girlfriend of Ted Bundy has spoken up after 40 years about what it was like to be with the serial killer.

She told DailyMailTV he was neat, pleasant to be around, and “played the part really well.”

Bundy could hide in plain sight in any room, she added.

One night she woke up to hear him in the kitchen, where he was looking at his knives.

Bundy apparently showed no emotion when watching news reports about the girls and women he’d murdered, and would make hamburgers.

Ted Bundy became infamous for being the serial killer nobody expected. Experts believe his ability to blend in and gain people’s trust by appearing ordinary was one of the reasons he got away with his murders for as long as he did.

After 40 years of keeping everything to herself, an ex-girlfriend of Bundy’s spoke to DailyMailTV about what it was like to go out with a man who committed at least 30 murders between 1974 and 1978.

The woman, now 71, did not wish to be named. She said she met Bundy when he started as a law student in Salt Lake City.

Although Bundy didn’t share much with her, she said they would spend evenings together having dinner and watching news reports about the missing girls and women he was responsible for, though she didn’t know it at the time.

“We didn’t go out because we didn’t have a lot of money but he would make a nice hamburger and we would sit in his kitchen with a little TV on the table,” she said. “He would like to make hamburgers and we would listen to the news about all of the girls that were being murdered and disappeared.”

Bundy apparently would show little or no emotion when hearing about the horrifying stories. Once, she told Bundy she wouldn’t let a man touch her if he approached, to which he replied, “You don’t have to worry about that.”

“I did think about that later,” she said.

The survivor also spoke about how the seats in Bundy’s car would rock forward when the vehicle stopped. It was later revealed that Bundy removed the front seat of his VW Beetle to hide his victims’ bodies.

“What was interesting to me was that I never saw any blood,” she added.

She also recalled a time she thinks she came close to becoming one of Bundy’s victims. Bundy was very proud of his set of knives, and one night she woke up to hear him in the kitchen.

“I said: ‘Ted, where are you? What are you doing?’ And he was through in the kitchen and he said, ‘Oh just looking at my knives,'” she said. She later learned knives were Bundy’s weapon of choice.

“I thought about that later and I thought, ‘Wow, I just escaped being killed. Except that he knew better than to do it in his own apartment.'”

One of Bundy’s victims disappeared on Halloween, the same night Bundy paid a visit to his ex-girlfriend.

“He came to my apartment when I was asleep because my door was partially opened because the rug was preventing it from closing,” she said. “I was in bed and he came in and said, ‘I want to tell you that your door is opened and unlocked.’ He woke me up. And I said, ‘Oh thanks Ted,’ you know.

“He did a good deed and he also killed someone that night and I didn’t notice a thing.”

The survivor said she never knew about any of Bundy’s killings. The man she knew, she said, was “neat” and “pleasant to be around.”

But when the allegations came out and Bundy was arrested, she believed the stories.

“He played the part really well,” she said. “He could hide in plain sight in any room. And these little innocent girls have no chance, no chance at all.”