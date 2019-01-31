The people living in Ted Bundy’s old house are getting sick of curious murder tourists wanting to look around

caption Ted Bundy’s former Utah home. source Vidor / Wikimedia Commons

Ted Bundy’s old house in Utah has been inundated with murder tourists.

The notorious serial killer lived there between 1974 and 1975 while attending the nearby law school.

A current tenant told TMZ that the number of people poking around has increased since the Netflix series and film trailer about the notorious serial killer dropped.

The tenants are apparently upset about the invasion of their privacy.

The release of the Netflix docu-series “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” and Zac Efron’s new film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” have ramped up interest in the notorious serial killer.

So much so that more visitors than ever are focking to his former house in Salt Lake City, Utah, TMZ reports.

Read more: Netflix has kindly asked its viewers to stop obsessing over the ‘hotness’ of serial killer Ted Bundy

A tenant of the two-storey boarding home told TMZ that the amount of people wanting to look around the house, which was home to Ted Bundy from 1974-1975 while he attended the nearby law school, has increased since the release of the series and the film trailer.

With five rooms, the tenant said someone currently lives in Bundy’s old abode, “Room 2” – though it has now been relabeled as “Room 5.”

Some people simply want to take photos of the outside, they said, but others intrude on the tenants’ privacy by poking around the grounds to look at the fire escape which he used to come and go in secret.

caption The fire escape. source Vidor / Wikimedia Commons

Near the house, there is also a utility closet…

caption The utility closet source Vidor / Wikimedia Commons

…and a cellar, both of which police apparently searched for evidence before Bundy was executed.

caption Ted Bundy’s cellar. source Captain Borax’s True Crime Tours And More / YouTube

Bundy was given the death penalty three times for the murders of three women. Before his execution, he confessed to the murders of 30 women between 1974 and 1978.

But some experts believe Bundy killed over 100 people.

Visitors to the property are beginning to upset some of the residents, they added, and they close their blinds because of the invasion of privacy. While visitors only used to crop up at Halloween, now they appear all the time, they said.

You can go on a full tour of the house in this video by Captain Borax’s True Crime Tours And More.