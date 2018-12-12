Ted Cruz has a beard now and the internet is deeply divided over it

caption Ted Cruz’s mighty new beard. source Fox News/YouTube

Ted Cruz grew a beard.

Now that he’s had it for two weeks, it’s inspired a fresh round of reactions.

Some people hate it, some people love it.

On November 26, members of congress returned to Washington, DC for the first time since this year’s midterm elections – and all eyes were on Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

No, not because he defeated Democratic upstart Beto O’Rourke, but because he grew a beard.

The look immediately caused criticism, consternation, and even adoration. The AV Club compared him to someone who was “just fired from his part-time job at GameStop for falling asleep in the storeroom too many times.” Elle said it looked like “the remnants of an everything bagel.” But Slate defended it as unapologetically masculine after it grew out a bit more, and right-wing blog American Thinker said it alarmed the “lefty hipster press” because “it projects cool.”

More than two weeks later, the beard has grown. It has transformed from a 15-year-old’s patchy attempt at facial hair to a rugged, groomed part of his look. It’s a key part of his aesthetic as “the senator who would want to shut down the X-Men if X-Men were real.”

Now that it’s clear that Cruz is sticking with it, it’s inspired fresh consideration. The beard has more defenders than before.

I deserve the ratio but….Ted Cruz’s beard looks good. pic.twitter.com/swkG9zqevU — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) December 12, 2018

If Ted Cruz had this beard in 2016 he would have won and it wouldn't have been close. https://t.co/V293Q465Mh — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) December 12, 2018

Andrew is right about this, as is @c_cauterucci, who was first through the wall with the "Ted Cruz's beard is actually good" take and deserves our respect:https://t.co/RL430UvPUP https://t.co/ukyxwzgmvO — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) December 12, 2018

That beard ???? Ted Cruz is daddy now — B-Money (@BPMcNe) December 5, 2018

@tedcruz you ain’t slick you trying to steal all the women with that beard! ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ekjtQQScLg — Vade(rackzblu)Ultra???? (@vadeultra) December 12, 2018

Some people still aren’t impressed, though.

Let’s remember who Ted Cruz is under the beard https://t.co/Uwy2EBXMvx — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) December 12, 2018

Its time to admit it: ted cruz’s beard is actually hot pic.twitter.com/FD74FDwOPA — ????⚰️???? (@a_alesy) December 12, 2018

If you think Ted Cruz’s beard looks good unfollow me right now — CPAC Chopra (@steak_ham) December 12, 2018

Cruz’s senate office didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment about if and when he would shave it.