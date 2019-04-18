Ted Cruz was blasted after joking about Disney’s Notre Dame donation

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company said on Wednesday that it would pledge $5 million to help rebuild the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter to respond to the news. “Wonderful!” he said. “Will we see Disney princesses in the new stained glass?”

Twitter users were not happy about Cruz’s joke, calling the tweet “inappropriate” and “not funny at all.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Twitter users are not happy with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Only two days after the fire that wrecked havoc to the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, severely damaging the more than 850-year-old structure, Cruz posted a tweet poking fun at a pledge by Disney to help rebuild.

The Walt Disney Company said on Wednesday that it would pledge $5 million for the cathedral. “Wonderful!” Cruz said in response. “Will we see Disney princesses in the new stained glass?”

Wonderful! Will we see Disney princesses in the new stained glass? https://t.co/al6W7bvFyb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 17, 2019

Twitter users were quick to respond, blasting Cruz for his joke. As of Thursday morning, the post had generated around 11,000 comments. Some people urged the senator to delete his account, while others called the joke “inappropriate”, “poor taste” and, simply put, “not funny at all.”

Senator Cruz, this is in incredibly poor taste. — Chef Tom Woodbury (@TheRealChefTom) April 17, 2019

Totally inappropriate, Ted. — Jim Kennedy (@jckennedy1) April 17, 2019

We're going to assume that you know that Disney pledging $5M is a GOOD thing, right? — Jeffrey Kluger (@jeffreykluger) April 18, 2019

Disney isn’t the only company to offer support for Notre-Dame. Other companies, like Apple and L’Oréal, have also promised funding to help rebuild, and some of France’s wealthiest families have donated hefty sums.

Cruz was at the center of a Twitter firestorm earlier this month for apparently jinxing the Texas Tech men’s basketball team after they lost in overtime to the University of Virginia during the NCAA men’s basketball championship. With 35 seconds left in the game, Cruz tweeted a doomed selfie to offer his support for Texas Tech. Many took to Twitter to express why they believed that post cost them the game.

INSIDER has reached out to a Cruz spokesperson for comment.