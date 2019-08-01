Texas teen is accused of urinating on a Walmart shelf in the same week that a woman turned herself in for peeing on Walmart potatoes

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

A 15-year-old teen is accused of urinating on the shelf of a Texas Walmart store, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect was identified after a video of the incident circulated on social media. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has recommended second-degree felony charges against the suspect.

In a separate incident, a woman turned herself into authorities on Tuesday and said she was the person seen in security footage urinating on potatoes at a Pennsylvania Walmart.

A Texas teen is accused of urinating on the shelf of a Walmart store on Saturday and may face second-degree felony charges, authorities said Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect, a 15-year-old male, after a video of the incident circulated on social media, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The video showed a group of teens laughing about a puddle of urine next to a wine bottle on the shelf of a Walmart in Porter, Texas.

Surveillance footage from the store confirmed that one of the teens urinated on a shelf, police said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it has recommended that prosecutors charge the boy with tampering with a consumer product, which is a second-degree felony.

Walmart called the act obsecene.

“This obscene conduct is outrageous and disappointing,” a company spokesman told Business Insider. “As soon as we were notified, we sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers.”

Police also discovered that the group of three tried to steal a case of beer from the store before they were stopped by Walmart security and let go. At the time, Walmart didn’t know that one of the teens had allegedly urinated on a shelf, according to authorities.

A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office said the status of the case and any pending charges will remain confidential because the suspect is a juvenile.

This marks the second urine-related tampering incident at Walmart in the past week.

A woman turned herself into authorities on Tuesday and said she was the person seen in security footage urinating on potatoes at a Pennsylvania Walmart.

Grace Brown, 20, was charged with open lewdness, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief by the West Mifflin Borough Police Department.

Walmart faced yet another instance of food tampering in early July after a viral video showed a person licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream at a store in Lufkin, Texas.

The suspect was ultimately identified as a minor from San Antonio, and the police said her case was handed to the juvenile justice system.