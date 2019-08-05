A teenager has been arrested after a 6-year-old boy was tossed from the 10th floor viewing platform of London’s Tate Modern

caption Cyclists are seen reflected in a puddle as they commute past the Tate Modern on June 20, 2019 in London, England. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

A teenager was arrested on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy was tossed from the 10th floor viewing platform of the Tate Modern art gallery in London.

Police said they responded to calls about the incident at 2:40 p.m. local time.

The six-year-old was found on the 5th-floor roof and was airlifted to the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Police say they arrested a 17-year-old who was on the viewing platform at the time of the incident on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police say there is nothing to suggest that the teen had a connection to the victim, and they have not released a motive.

According to The Times, the fall from the 10th-floor platform to the 5th-floor roof was around 100 feet.

Witnesses say the teenager was restrained by members of the public, and was said to have been standing “calmly and quietly” and did not try and resist.

The gallery said it shut down for the day following the event, and that it was working closely with police on their investigation.

Video posted online shows a helicopter stationed outside the museum.

@se1 emergency at Tate Modern. Area sealed off. Been told a person/child has fallen off viewing gallery and trapped between the two buildings. pic.twitter.com/lBYt5hfZZG — Andy (@AndyBanksideSE1) August 4, 2019

Situated on the south bank of the River Thames, the Tate Modern is one of London’s most popular tourist destinations and hosts one of the largest collections of modern and contemporary art in the world. More than 40 million people have visited the gallery since it opened in 2000, according to its website.