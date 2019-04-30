A high school student planned an elaborate promposal — but then he asked the wrong girl

caption Hannah and Austin at prom. source Courtesy of Hannah Masluk

Austin Mousa had a plan to ask his friend Hannah Masluk to prom.

Then he went to the wrong house and asked the wrong girl – and his friend, Johnny, caught it on tape.

The whole thing was uncomfortable to watch.

Finally, Mousa made it to Masluk’s house, asked her to the dance, and told her about the debacle.

A video about the mistaken promposal went viral for obvious reasons.

Prom season is upon us. And so, too, are elaborate, over-the-top promposals.

On March 31, Austin Mousa, a high school junior from Henderson, Nevada, had concocted the perfect plan to ask his friend Hannah Masluk to prom, according to USA Today.

But then he quite literally missed the mark when he accidentally asked the wrong girl.

The promposal was simple enough, Mousa told INSIDER. The 17-year-old boy would knock on his good friend’s door, present her with a box of doughnuts, and ask her to go to prom with him. His friend Johnny Pashales even agreed to come along to watch and film the big ask.

Only there was one minor issue: Mousa couldn’t remember Masluk’s exact address.

“I knew the general area of where she lived, but didn’t know the exact house,” Mousa told INSIDER. “That’s when Johnny told me that he knew where she lived, so I trusted him.”

But it became immediately clear that it was not the right house.

The video of the moment is awkward, to say the least.

Only I could mess up going to a girl’s house to ask her to prom @hannahhmaslukk pic.twitter.com/YsXqIx4HyH — austin mousa (@AustinMousa) April 1, 2019

The girl, who has asked not to be identified, puts her hands to her mouth and exclaims, “Oh my gosh.”

It becomes evident that no one is sure what’s going on.

“Johnny, you picked the wrong house,” Mousa says.

The boys apologize before the video cuts out.

Masluk told INSIDER that her neighbor was also expecting a promposal that night, which contributed to the confusion.

“In the moment, things were very awkward and embarrassing for everyone in the situation,” Mousa told INSIDER.

He and Pashales realized that Masluk actually lived two houses down, so they gave it another try. Down the street, the 16-year-old was waiting for Mousa. He had told her he was coming over to match a tie to her dress color.

“I answered the door and there was a box with doughnuts. There were two doughnuts that said ‘yes’ and ‘no,’ along with others,” Masluk told INSIDER. “I was like, ‘Awe, that’s so cute!’ As soon as I said that, he goes, ‘I just asked the wrong girl to prom.'”

Masluk said her whole family was “dying laughing” when Mousa showed them the video of his first attempt at the promposal.

After they had all calmed down, they walked over to bring Masluk’s neighbor a doughnut – and apologize again.

The next day, which was coincidentally April Fools’ Day, Mousa posted the video to Twitter, where it went viral for obvious reasons.

“It was so hard to even concentrate that day,” Masluk said. She was distracted by the views and engagement the video was getting online.

“It’s almost surreal that could even happen from a small town like ours,” she told INSIDER. “No one ever gets that type of thing.”

caption Prom night was about a week after the promposal. source Courtesy of Hannah Masluk

Their school dance was just a few days later on April 6. This time, Mousa picked up the right date.