A teen died after running into a burning apartment building to save a 3-year-old

- On Sunday, a 16-story building in the Bronx caught flame.
- A 19-year-old teenager ran into the building in an attempt to save a 3-year-old girl who had been separated from her mother, ABC 7 reported.
- Both Lucas Silverio, 19, and Yasleen McDonald, 3, collapsed in a smoky hallway and were sent to get medical attention.
- Silverio died Wednesday and McDonald died Monday.
- Their families are using GoFundMe to raise money to cover funeral costs.
On Sunday, a 19-year-old teenager attempted to save a 3-year-old girl who had been separated from her mother after a 16-story building in the Bronx caught flame.
Lucas Silverio awoke to his building on fire, according to ABC 7. After the 19-year-old safely got his grandmother outside, he raced back to the building’s 14th floor to save 3-year-old Yasleen McDonald who had been separated from her mother.
As they made their way out, the pair collapsed in a smoky hallway. They were sent to a nearby hospital where they were found to have burns on 80% of their bodies, according to the New York Post.
Sadly, both Silverio and McDonald died following the incident.
McDonald died on Monday. Her neighbor Bridget Stewart told the New York Daily News that she was a “joyous, happy, bubbling little 3-year-old.”
“For her short life, she touched many hearts. She is truly going to be missed by this community,” Stewart said.
At this time, McDonald’s family has raised over $4,000 via GoFundMe to “alleviate the financial burden of everything lost in this fire and allow [the family] to grieve with just a little less stress.”
Silverio died Wednesday at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.
“He was a wonderful human being,” his second cousin Jesse Alvarez told ABC 7. “A heart of gold. His heart was the size, it couldn’t fit in his body.”
A GoFundMe for Silverio calls the teen “brave soldier who risked his own life to save another.” At the time of this post, it has a raised just over $2,000.
Authorities are still unclear about what sparked the inferno, which the New York Post reported started in the building’s trash compactor. A spokesperson for the FDNY told INSIDER that the fire is currently under investigation.
