A 16-year-old was fatally stabbed in a fight where dozens of teens filmed him with their phones instead of trying to help

16-year-old Khaseen Morris died of a stab wound to the chest in a fight Monday night.

The fight occurred outside a mall in Oceanside, New York, and videos of Morris on the ground after the fight were posted to social media.

According to police, dozens of teens stood nearby without helping the victim.

High-school student Khaseen Morris was fatally stabbed outside a Long Island mall on Monday, BuzzFeed’s Julia Reinstein reported. That night, he died of his injuries in the hospital. His sister, Keyanna Morris, told Buzzfeed in an interview that, “If they would’ve put their phones down, Khaseen would’ve probably made it.”

Bystanders posted videos to Snapchat and other social media platforms. At least 50 teens were participating in or watching the fight, said Nassau County Police.

“Kids stood here and didn’t help Khaseen – they would rather video this event. They videoed his death instead of helping him,” Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said in a press conference, as reported by BuzzFeed. “Your friends are dying while you’re standing there and videoing it. That’s egregious.”

Police said nobody has been arrested in connection with the fatal fight, although police say that some teens have since identified potential suspects. Police said that the fight began over a girl, who was not present at the time of the stabbing. According to Keyanna Morris, Khaseen had walked a girl home from a party the previous week. Then, the girl’s ex-boyfriend threatened Khaseen, and said that he wanted to fight him, his sister told BuzzFeed.

The Morris family had just moved to town, where Keyanna Morris said that Khaseen was excited to start at a new school. Morris described her brother as peaceful; “At that point, he was just saying, if someone is going to fight me I’ll protect myself, but I’m not gonna push for a fight.” She told BuzzFeed that she didn’t think anyone expected that there would be weapons at the fight.

Keyanna Morris described how upsetting it was to see the video of the fight that killed her brother spread online. She and members of the community are reporting the videos in the hope they are taken down.