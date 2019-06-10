A 16-year-old was pulled over for driving 105 mph. His excuse was ‘too many hot wings.’

- source
- A teen was pulled over by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba, Winnipeg, for driving 105 mph (170 kph).
- When police asked the 16-year-old why he was speeding, he offered a simple explanation.
- He told authorities that he ate “too many hot wings and needed a bathroom.”
- Police left the teen with a $728 USD ($966 CAD) fine for speeding and an additional $153 USD ($203 CAD) fine for driving without a supervisor.
When police asked the 16-year-old why he was speeding, he offered a simple explanation: “Too many hot wings and needed a bathroom.”
In Manitoba, a person must be 16, or 15 years and six months to drive if enrolled in high school driver’s education. In any case, a person under 18 must have parental consent to drive.
Drivers under the age of 18 also have passenger restrictions during certain times of the day and are required to have a supervising driver in the front seat between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.
Police left the teen with a $728 USD ($966 CAD) ticket for speeding and an additional $153 USD ($203 CAD) fine for driving without a supervisor.
“Absolutely#noexcuses for that kind of speed,” police said in a Facebook post.
