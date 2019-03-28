A teenager who went viral after pushing her friend off a 60ft high bridge was sentenced to 2 days in prison

caption Stills of the viral video shows Jordan Holgerson falling off a bridge after being pushed by Tay’lor Smith. source KGW/YouTube/Cory Draper/Business Insider

A teenager who went viral after shoving her friend off a 60 foot high bridge was sentenced to two days in prison on Wednesday.

Tay’lor Smith was also sentenced to spend 38 days on a work crew.

The victim Jordan Holgerson punctured both lungs and broke six ribs in the fall.

Holgerson’s mother had told the judge that Smith should face as much time in jail as her daughter spent in the hospital.

A teenager who went viral after pushing her friend off a 60 foot high bridge was sentenced to two days in prison on Wednesday.

The sentence comes a week after Tay’lor Smith, 19, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, and entered a plea deal with prosecutors that was supposed to keep her out of jail.

Read more: Teen pleads guilty in court to pushing her friend off a 60ft bridge and injuring her badly in a viral YouTube video

But Genelle Holgerson, the victim’s mother, told the judge that Smith should spend as much time behind bars as her daughter spent in the hospital, a total of three days, NBC reported.

Clark County District Judge Darvin Zimmerman sentenced Smith to 48 hours in prison and 38 days on a work crew. He noted the severity of Jordan Holgerson’s injuries during the sentencing.

The 16-year-old victim punctured both lungs and broke six ribs in the fall, according to the Associated Press.

A viral clip revealed the moments before the incident, which occurred in Moulton Falls Regional Park, Washington, last August.

Holgerson was standing on the ledge of the bridge, overlooking a river and deciding whether she should jump. The 10-second video shows Smith shoving her in the back, and Holgerson falling into the water chest-first.

Smith told Good Morning America that the her friend had asked to be pushed, a claim the victim denied.

Holgerson was too emotional to speak at the court hearing, and had an advocate read her statement, as this ABC video shows.

“This nightmare started for me when I was falling through the air, and I was really terrified,” the advocate read.

“When I was being pulled from the water, I thought, ‘I’m going to die,’ because I couldn’t breathe. And I was watching my body change color by the second.”

Her mother added that Smith did not act like a friend to her daughter, NBC reported.

“After Tay’lor pushed her, she did not rush down to see if Jordan was OK, she left the scene,” Genelle Holgerson said. “She did not show up at the hospital to check on Jordan.”

Smith also addressed the court, and apologized to the Holgerson family.

“Although it may have seemed like my intent was to harm [and like] I may have moved on without putting any punishment on myself, this is false,” she said. “Jordan has passed through my thoughts repetitively since the incident.”

After the hearing, Smith was led away in handcuffs, according to NBC.