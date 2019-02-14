A 19-year-old Instagrammer handed herself into police after a video showing her throwing a chair off a 45th-floor balcony onto traffic went viral

caption Marcella Zoia threw a chair from a 45th-floor balcony onto a busy highway. source YouTube/Toronto Sun

A 19-year-old Instagrammer threw a chair, amongst other items, off a 45th-floor balcony onto one of Toronto’s busiest highways.

A video of the stunt went viral on social media, and many people expressed their outrage.

The teen, Marcella Zoia, handed herself into the police, and has now deleted her social media accounts.

She has been charged with one count of mischief that endangers life, mischief relating to the damaged property, and common nuisance.

The video, originally posted on Snapchat and subsequently shared on various social networks including Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook, has the caption “Good Morning” and shows Canadian Marcella Zoia throwing a chair from a high balcony, which then falls down on to the Gardiner Expressway.

The video swiftly went viral, with many people expressing their outrage.

The multi-lane highway runs through downtown Toronto and is the busiest in the city.

The stunt, which actually involved throwing two chairs, was reportedly carried out at around 10 a.m. on Saturday February 9. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries.

Zoia has since deleted her social media accounts – she reportedly had around 4,000 Instagram followers – and she handed herself into police on Wednesday morning.

The teen has been charged with one count of mischief that endangers life, mischief relating to the damaged property, and common nuisance, the CBC reports.

According to Toronto Police Constable David Hopkinson, the chairs weren’t the only items Zoia threw off the balcony.

“We now know that these two chairs, and some other objects, were tossed from approximately 45 floors above the ground,” Hopkinson told VICE.

“With the high winds that we’ve experienced and where this is, in the middle of a fairly busy tourist spot in Toronto, this could have landed a fair distance from where it was thrown and jeopardized anyone walking underneath.

“This is a very, very dangerous thing.”

Toronto mayor John Tory added: “I just hope that people take from the example the consequences that will befall this woman.

“This is irresponsible behaviour that is unacceptable. It was not just a lark gone bad. It was grossly irresponsible behaviour that could have caused serious injury and death.”

It’s thought the balcony in question was from an Airbnb apartment Zoia was renting for a short period of time.

“We remain outraged by the blatant disregard for community safety on display in the video,” Airbnb said in a statement.

“We have no evidence at this time to suggest that the accused has ever been an Airbnb user, but we have suspended the account of a guest with a reservation at the building pending further review.”

Zoia, who is originally from Brazil, appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon and has been granted bail, ordered to live with her mother, and instructed not to see the others involved with the stunt, according to CBC.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Zoia’s lawyer Greg Leslie said: “She is embarrassed by what happened. She wished it never happened. Of course, she would never wish anyone would be hurt.”