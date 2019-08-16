15 teenagers who are taking the world of sports by storm in 2019

If you’re a sports fan searching for the next big thing, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve listed 15 of the greatest teenage athletes in the world right now, ranked oldest to youngest.

This list features the Russian skater Alina Zagitova, the English soccer player Jadon Sancho, the American basketball sensation Zion Williamson, and many more.

Keep scrolling to find out everyone on this list.

This is a list of 15 of the most-talented teenagers in world sport, who are already making headlines of their own despite their young age.

We’ve got first draft picks in American sports, a 15-year-old tennis sensation, and four of the most exciting up-and-coming players in world soccer.

Keep scrolling to find out who is on this year’s list, ranked oldest to youngest.

Collegiate football star Trevor Lawrence, 19, has been touted as a generational player.

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Sport: Football.

Year to date: Seen as the next big thing in football, quarterback Trevor Lawrence enjoyed a stellar college career at Clemson, winning MVP status at the 2018 Cotton Bowl Classic and the 2019 National Championship.

Samuel Tefera is already a world record holder at 19 years old.

Sport: Track and field.

Year to date: Ethiopian runner Samuel Tefara set a world indoor record with a 1,500 meter time of 3 minutes, 31.04 seconds when he competed at the World Indoor Tour in Birmingham earlier this year.

Joao Felix, 19, transferred to Atletico Madrid in a blockbuster $137 million deal

Sport: Soccer.

Year to date: The versatile soccer player Joao Felix is considered the biggest thing to happen to Portuguese soccer since Cristiano Ronaldo put his nation on the map.

Earlier this summer, Atletico Madrid deemed him so good the club was willing to spend $137.5 million on his signature, signing him from Portuguese side Benfica.

Jadon Sancho, 19, is one of the most exciting soccer players in Germany’s Bundesliga.

source Reuters

Sport: Soccer.

Year to date: Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho is one of the top talents in the entire German division, regularly wowing crowds thanks to his attacking mindset and how good he is when running at pace with the ball at his feet. Sancho is a superstar-in-the-making.

19-year-old sprint sensation Matthew Boling is one of the fastest teenagers on the planet.

source KHOU 11

Sport: Track and field.

Year to date: Matthew Boling became a sprint sensation around the world this year when he posted a 100 meter time of 9.98 seconds, a time that would have been good enough for an Olympic final. Expect to see his name in lights at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Read more: A teenager from Texas nicknamed ‘The Boogie Man’ just ran 100 meters in 9.98 seconds, a time that would be good enough for an Olympic final

Basketball player Zion Williamson, 19, is destined to be an NBA superstar.

source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Sport: Basketball.

Year to date: When Zion Williamson was playing college basketball at Duke, it was like he was a man against boys.

He was the selected by the New Orleans Pelicans first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft and is expected to make an instant impact in the NBA.

19-year-old Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has been talked-up as the next Neymar.

Sport: Soccer.

Year to date: In the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Vinicius Jr. is emerging as a fan favorite because of his versatility, his ball skills, and pace.

He will likely be a dangerous and incisive forward this season.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, 19, is a Canadian tennis player who has reached three tour-level tournament finals in 2019.

Sport: Tennis.

Year to date: Felix Auger-Aliassime is the youngest player ranked in the ATP top 100, and has featured in three ATP finals, and reached a Masters semifinal.

He has even beaten the likes of Dustin Brown, Nick Kyrgios, and the top 10-ranked male player Stefanos Tsitsipas twice.

Khadijah Mellah is an 18-year-old jockey who is breaking barriers in sport.

Sport: Horse racing.

Year to date: In August, Khadijah Mellah was the first person in Britain to wear a hijab during a horse race at the Magnolia Cup event in Goodwood. She was the youngest jockey in the field and even won the race.

18-year-old Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus has been blowing her rivals out of the water.

Sport: Swimming.

Year to date: In July, Ariarne Titmus made headlines at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships as she beat the five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky in the 400 meter freestyle event in Gwangju, South Korea.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is only 18 years old but can “become one of the best in the world,” a teammate once said.

Sport: Soccer.

Year to date: Callum Hudson-Odoi has broken into the first team for both Chelsea FC and England and has a direct, fearless attacking style that belies his teenage years.

Jack Hughes may only be 18 but he plays like a master on the ice.

Sport: Ice hockey.

Year to date: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes was drafted first in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and is tipped to make an immediate impact in the coming season.

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, 17, is setting records and winning gold medals.

Sport: High jump.

Year to date: Yaroslava Mahuchikh has won gold medals at various international youth events over the years, and became the youngest athlete to ever win a Diamond League event at 17, when she jumped an outdoor best of 1.96 meters in May.

17-year-old Russian skater Alina Zagitova is already one of the best in her sport.

Sport: Figure skating.

Year to date: Before the year had even started, Alina Zagitova was already an Olympic gold medalist. Now, she’s added a world championship gold to her medal hall, taking first place in Saitama, Japan after a killer routine including her signature triple Lutz-triple loop.

Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff is a 15-year-old American who took Wimbledon by storm earlier this summer.

Sport: Tennis.

Year to date: Cori “Coco” Gauff lost in the fourth round to eventual 2019 Wimbledon Championship winner Simona Halep, but won over the crowd by surviving a competitive first week and scalping Venus Williams.