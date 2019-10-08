Teens reveal their favorite clothing brands

caption Find out where Gen Z loves to shop most. source Courtesy of PacSun

Piper Jaffray surveyed 9,500 teens across the United States to find out how they spend their money.

The report showed that, overall, teens are choosing to spend more on food than on anything else. When it comes to apparel, athletic and streetwear continue to dominate.

Here are their top 10 clothing brands.

Piper Jaffray is back with its semiannual survey of teen spending habits, and the results show that teens still can’t get enough of athletic wear.

The survey targeted 9,500 teens across the United States, with an average age of 15.8, asking them to pick their favorite apparel brands.

10. Champion

source Courtesy of Champion

Athletic wear label Champion made its way into the top 10 rankings for the first time ever, according to Piper Jaffray. The brand is having a renaissance in fashion thanks to ’90s streetwear being in vogue at the moment.

9. H&M

With the troubles of 2018 behind it, H&M has approached 2019 with a new strategy: less discounting and a bigger focus on a more personalized shopping experience in its stores.

It seems to be paying off for its younger customers; the brand crept up one place in the ranking from Piper Jaffray’s last survey in the spring.

8. Vans

source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Teens can’t get enough of Vans. It was voted the second favorite footwear brand throughout 2018 and 2019, and it made the top 10 list for apparel.

In just over a decade, the brand has grown from being a mostly local, Southern Californian sneaker company to a global powerhouse. It’s now the largest brand and the fastest-growing at VF Corporation.

7. Lululemon

source Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images

Lululemon hit an all-time high in the most recent survey, according to Piper Jaffray. The brand is benefiting from the continued athletic wear and athleisure trend and has cracked the code of appealing to the young consumer.

6. Forever 21

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the end of September and plans to cut up to half of its global store base.

But while its future business is looking uncertain for the moment, its teen fanbase seems to be staying loyal.

5. PacSun

source Courtesy of PacSun

PacSun filed for bankruptcy in 2016 but continues to remain popular among teens.

The brand is known for its trendy and laid-back apparel.

4. Hollister

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Abercrombie’s sister brand, Hollister, continues to be a bright spot for the business.

In 2018, same-store sales were up 5% for the brand, while Abercrombie saw a more modest 1% growth.

3. Adidas

source Adidas

Adidas continues to be a leading brand for teens, maintaining third place in the ranking.

2. American Eagle

American Eagle is continuing to woo young shoppers with its trendy collaborations and buzzy pop-ups.

The company has also experienced explosive success with its Aerie lifestyle brand, best known for its body-positive marketing.

1. Nike

source Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

Nike held the top spot for the fourth survey running and took back its place as the No. 1 footwear brand, proving that it’s still a favorite for teen sneakerheads.