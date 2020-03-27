Residents in a California neighborhood celebrated a 15-year-old’s final chemo treatment with a surprise social-distancing parade

caption Courtney “Coco” Johnson. source Twitter/April Danz

Residents in a Pasadena, California, neighborhood celebrated 15-year-old Courtney “Coco” Johnson’s final round of chemotherapy with a surprise socially distanced welcome home parade on Tuesday.

Coco’s mother, April Danz, shared video of the parade on Twitter after actor John Krasinski asked his followers to share some good news amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Danz told Buzzfeed News that Coco was diagnosed with cancer in July 2019, and had been in and out of the hospital for surgeries and chemotherapy sessions for months.

She had her final chemotherapy session at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) on Tuesday.

When her family couldn’t have a large celebration because of the coronavirus outbreak, the family’s neighbors came together to surprise them with the parade.

Friends lined the streets of the family’s neighborhood in their cars, displaying posters, balloons, and streamers as Coco arrived home.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Residents in a California neighborhood threw a 15-year-old girl a surprise socially distanced welcome home parade after she finished her final round of chemotherapy this week.

April Danz shared video of her daughter, identified by Buzzfeed News as Courtney “Coco” Johnson, being surprised by the parade on Twitter, after actor John Krasinski asked his followers to share some good news in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Coco was surprised to find rows and rows of neighbors lining her street in Pasadena, California, with balloons and posters celebrating her final round of chemotherapy.

Each neighboring family stayed next to their own cars, keeping appropriate distance from people around them to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

#SomeGoodNews my daughter, Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her! pic.twitter.com/CI2um08ird — April Danz (@momuses) March 25, 2020

Danz told Buzzfeed News that Coco was diagnosed with cancer in June 2019, when doctors discovered Ewing sarcoma, a cancerous tumor, in her left leg.

She has had two surgeries and more than a dozen chemotherapy sessions following her diagnosis, and Tuesday marked her final chemo round at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, celebrations at the hospital were subdued, and due to her compromised immune system, Coco couldn’t have a party when she got home.

“I just felt like she’s gone through this whole thing and we’ve been talking about having a party,” Danz told Buzzfeed News. “I felt so bad for her.”

Danz told her friend, Sonia Singla, about Coco finishing her chemotherapy, and Singla came up with the idea of a surprise social distancing parade.

Dozens of neighboring families participated, bringing balloons, streamers, posters, and more to celebrate Coco as her family drove down their street.

Coco told Buzzfeed News that she was “completely overwhelmed” by her neighbors coming together on her behalf.

“I wasn’t expecting anything, and I was just so surprised and grateful that everyone showed up to celebrate me,” Coco said. “It really hit me at that moment that everyone was there for me.”

She said that she hopes people think of their own communities when watching the video of her parade.

“It’s important to stick together and support each other in this hard time,” Coco told Buzzfeed News.

Video of the parade has been trending on Twitter, and Krasinski called it “one of the greatest things” he had seen.