Teens are more worried than ever about a recession as the coronavirus forces them into homeschool

caption A resident waits in line to vote at a polling place at Riverside University High School on April 07, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Residents waited sometimes more than two hours to vote at the school, one of the few polling places open in the city after most were consolidated due to a shortage of poll workers fearful of contracting COVID-19. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Nearly half of American teens surveyed by Piper Sandler said they’re worried about the economy.

The percentage of Gen-Z fearing a potential recession is up from 28% last year, the Wall Street firm said.

In fact, the first mention of coronavirus by a respondent even pre-dated most Western governments’ responses.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

American teenagers, largely stuck at home with their parents and relegated to online school, are growing increasingly worried about a potential economic recession.

47% of US teens surveyed by the Wall Street firm Piper Sandler in its semi-annual Gen-Z survey said the economy is getting worse, a major uptick from previous years.

“There were several more mentions of the economy and the stock market than in prior surveys,” the firm noted. Last year, only 28% of the group said “they believed the economy was getting worse.”

The survey of 5,200 US teens was taken as the coronavirus accelerated from largely a foreign concern in February and concluded in late March, the very week a record number of Americans lost their jobs as non-essential businesses closed across the country. The pandemic was the second most-listed social/political concern, the firm said, behind the environment.

“In fact, the timestamp of the first teen who highlighted ‘Coronavirus’ as a concern was from February 18 – much earlier than most Western governments,” the analysts said.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, young peoples’ economic concerns, while rising, still trail their parents. According to a Gallup poll released at the end of March, the percentage of American adults worried that the coronavirus is “very likely” to cause a recession nearly doubled to 61% in two weeks’ time. That’s even before weekly jobless claims skyrocketed to more than 6 million, doubling the previous week’s record.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 400,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were confirmed in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.