FDA deems teething necklaces a ‘potentially deadly threat to children’ after a baby accidentally strangles himself with one

caption The FDA has deemed teething necklaces and other jewelry dangerous. source Photobac/Shutterstock

Following the death of an 18-month-old who was strangled by his teething necklace, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning parents about the dangers of jewelry marketed for teething.

“The safety and effectiveness of teething jewelry to treat teething pain and/or provide sensory stimulation have not been established,” the FDA said in a press release.

Instead, parents should use teething rings made out of firm rubber or gently massage a teething child’s gums with a clean finger, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

“We’re concerned about the risks we’ve observed with these products and want parents to be aware that teething jewelry puts children, including those with special needs, at risk of serious injury and death,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

Teething jewelry made from amber, wood, marble, or silicone is dangerous for babies

According to the FDA, any jewelry made from amber, wood, marble, or silicone that an adult can wear should not be given to a teething child, even if it is marketed to help with teething pain. Necklaces and bracelets made from these materials, and especially those that have beads, can strangle or choke a child who uses them and potentially be fatal.

caption Parents and caregivers should give teething babies firm rubber teething rings to help sooth the pain. source XiXinXing/ Shutterstock

There are safe and approved alternatives to teething jewelry parents can use instead

Rather than use potentially life-threatening objects for teething, the FDA and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) both recommend parents give babies firm rubber teething rings to help with pain. Parents and caregivers can also gently massage a baby’s gums with a clean finger to help soothe them, according to the AAP.

In addition to teething jewelry, the AAP also warns against the use of frozen rubber teethers which can become too hard and “cause more harm than good,” according to the AAP website. Special tablets sold to relieve gum pain like may also contain dangerous a plant poison called belladonna and gels with benzocaine are dangerous too.

