Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty for his role in a violent drug-trafficking gang and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors

caption Daniel Hernandez, aka Tekashi or 6ix9ine, at an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court in July 2018. source Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Daniel Hernandez, a controversial rapper known as Tekashi or 6ix9ine, pleaded guilty to nine criminal charges related to his involvement in violent drug gang Nine Trey Gangsters.

“I did this to maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey,” he told a judge.

As part of his plea, Hernandez agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in their cases against Nine Trey members.

Hernandez pleaded guilty earlier this month, but his plea was kept under seal until authorities made additional arrests.

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, who goes professionally by Tekashi or 6ix9ine, pleaded guilty to charges related to his role in the violent drug-trafficking ring Nine Trey Gangsters, according to court records reviewed by INSIDER.

He also agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, according to a court transcript.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to nine different charges, including illegal firearms possession, racketeering, narcotics trafficking, and aiding in attempted murder and robbery, the court records show.

“I paid a person to shoot at a rival member of Nine Trey to scare him. The shooting took place in Manhattan. I did this to maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey,” Hernandez told the judge, according to a court transcript.

Hernandez could face life in prison for the crimes he pleaded guilty to, but his sentence may be reduced depending on his cooperation with prosecutors.

caption Tekashi is famous for his rainbow-colored look. source 6ix9ine/Instagram

Federal prosecutors were previously granted permission by a judge to keep details of his case secret. Hernandez entered his plea on January 23. Judge Paul Engelmayer, who is overseeing the case in the District Court for the Southern District of New York, agreed to seal it until federal prosecutors could arrest three other people charged in the case.

The Department of Justice announced the arrest of three additional Trey Nine gang members on Thursday. Their nicknames are in the same colorful mold as “Tekashi”: “Harv,” “Drama,” and “Kooda B.”

Hernandez had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2018. A judge set his trial for September of this year and denied him bail, citing an FBI raid in September 2018 that found an AR-15 and a stolen ID among his possessions.

caption 6ix9ine wore a suit during his sentencing for his 2015 child-sex case. source 6ix9ine/Instagram

While in prison at an undisclosed location, Hernandez went viral again after his girlfriend posted a racy photo of herself visiting him, prompting the prison to reportedly change his visitation rules. He has also reportedly been working on a new album inspired by the life stories of his fellow inmates.

Even if Hernandez avoids additional prison time by cooperating with federal prosecutors, he still faces other legal challenges.

In a separate investigation, federal authorities are reportedly looking into his possible involvement in the attempted shooting of rival rapper Chief Keef. He is also set to be resentenced for a previous child-sex case, since a judge ruled that his involvement with Nine Trey violates his plea agreement in that case.

