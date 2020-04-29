Tekashi 6ix9ine can spend up to 2 hours a week making backyard music videos while in home confinement, a judge ruled

caption Tekashi 6ix9ine performs in concert at Hovet on September 19, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. source Redfern/Michael Campanella via Getty Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine can make music videos one day a week for two hours, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

In order to make the backyard videos, the time and day have to be approved by his probation officer.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has yet to announce any new music since being released to home confinement.

Hernandez was released from prison and allowed to spend the rest of his sentence in home confinement over coronavirus fears.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s request to make backyard music videos while serving his prison sentence in home confinement has been approved by a judge.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was released from prison four months early into home confinement after his lawyer said he was at a higher risk for COVID-19 symptoms because of his asthma. Shortly thereafter, Hernandez asked a judge if he could make music videos in his backyard as an “employment-related” activity.

Judge Paul Engelmayer – the same judge who ordered Hernandez’s compassionate release and home confinement – approved the request on Wednesday, according to court papers seen by Insider.

He said Hernandez will have to get approval from his probation officer to make music videos on one day a week for two hours.

It remains unknown where Hernandez is serving his home confinement, but court papers said he is in a basement residence.

Hernandez, 23, was sentenced to 24 months in prison in December after pleading guilty to several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. He was given 13 months time-served and, thanks to good behavior, his sentence is set to end by August.

On April 1, Engelmayer ruled Hernandez could serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement enforced by a GPS monitor, with permission to leave only if he needed to seek medical treatment.

Hernandez has not announced any new music since being released from prison, but in October 2019, TMZ reported that he signed a $10 million record deal with 10K Projects and had been working on new music while serving his sentence.

Read Judge Engelmayer’s full ruling here: