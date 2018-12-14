Some evidence and details in rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s criminal case will be kept secret

caption Daniel Hernandez, AKA 6ix9ine. source 6ix9ine/Instagram

A federal judge allowed US government prosecutors to keep some details of their case against rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, AKA Daniel Hernandez, private.

Prosecutors say they want to protect the details of related criminal investigations, and didn’t want press coverage to influence jurors.

Hernandez is charged with being a member of a criminal gang and violating racketeering and firearms possession laws. He pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors were granted a court order Tuesday that let them keep details of the criminal case against rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and other alleged gang members a secret, according to court documents obtained by Complex.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is a rapper who rose to fame this year, only to be charged with a number of crimes in November. Prosecutors allege Hernandez is a member of the criminal Nine Trey Gangsters and violated laws related to racketeering and illegally owning firearms.

The protective order allows federal prosecutors to keep information private and between the defendants and their lawyers – as opposed it making it public in court records and oral arguments – as the case goes through the judicial process.

According to Complex, the government argued that it wants to protect the details of related law enforcement investigations, which are still ongoing, and to keep publicity surrounding the case from influencing jurors.

Prosecutors also argued that disclosing certain details of the case would “affect the privacy and confidentiality of individuals.”

The order was approved by Judge Paul Engelmayer at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, who is overseeing the case.

According to legal experts, it’s common for government prosecutors to ask judges for protective orders in criminal cases, and federal judges often grant them. Orders last only during the duration of the trial, and judges sometimes reveal previously confidential information when they issue their final opinion.

Hernandez, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, will have to wait awhile for that. His trial is set to begin on September 4, 2019.

