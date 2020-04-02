Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from prison to serve the rest of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus

caption Daniel Hernandez, aka, Tekashi 69, aka 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. source New York Daily News/Jefferson Siegal via Getty Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement, Judge Paul Engelmayer ruled.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had cited fears over the novel coronavirus outbreak when requesting to finish his sentence in home confinement.

Hernandez has asthma and feared that it would put him at a higher risk if COVID-19 spread in his prison facility, the rapper’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, said in a court filing.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from prison early on compassionate release and serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement, the judge overseeing his case has ruled.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, requested home confinement last month over fears of the novel coronavirus. Hernandez has asthma, a respiratory issue that could put him at a higher risk than others with COVID-19.

US District Judge Paul Engelmayer ruled on Wednesday that Hernandez will spend four months under home incarceration, which will be enforced by a GPS monitor, and said the rapper would not be allowed to leave unless seeking necessary medical treatment.

Engelmayer ordered a delay in filing so court papers wouldn’t become public until after Hernandez was home, according to a filing reviewed by Insider.

Hernandez, 23, was sentenced to 24 months in prison in December after pleading guilty to several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Thanks to good behavior credits, his sentence is set to end by August.

His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, said in a letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer that Hernandez had been hospitalized multiple times for “serious asthma attacks,” and also had a history of bronchitis.

“It seems like just a matter of time before all prisons in the area are hit with the virus, both inmates and guards,” Lazzaro said in a letter to Engelmayer in March. “Mr. Hernandez has been complaining to prison officials this week of shortness of break, but apparently the warden of his facility will not allow Mr. Hernandez to go to the hospital despite the recommendation of the facility’s medical director that Mr. Hernandez be treated by a doctor at a hospital.”

Engelmayer initially denied Hernandez’s request, saying that deciding the rest of the sentence was up to the Bureau of Prisons.

He did say, however, that he “did not know and could not have known that the final four months of Mr. Hernandez’s sentence would be served at a time of a worldwide pandemic.”

“Had the Court known that sentencing Mr. Hernandez to serve the final four months of his term in a federal prison would have exposed him to a heightened health risk, the Court would have directed that these four months be served instead in home confinement,” Engelmayer wrote.

caption Tekashi 6ix9ine performs in concert at Hovet on September 19, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. source Redfern/Michael Campanella via Getty Images

When Lazzaro requested home confinement from the BOP, department officials said that they could not release Hernandez because he wasn’t in their custody, noting he is in the custody of the United States Marshals Service at a private facility.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman issued court filings on Wednesday saying Lazzaro had exhausted all routes of trying to get Hernandez out of prison, and could again request that Engelmayer release him through a court order.

“In the event the Court finds ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ presented by the defendant’s medical condition, placing him at high risk during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government does not oppose the defendant’s motion for compassionate release,” Berman said in his filing.

Hernandez is not the only high-profile prisoner to request home confinement for the rest of his sentence because of the coronavirus pandemic. Michael Cohen and Michael Avenatti, among others, have made similar requests. But in those other cases, judges have so far held firm on keeping the criminals in prison.

This article has been updated.