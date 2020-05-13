Tekashi 6ix9ine fans are slamming No Kid Hungry for turning down his donation, but many think it makes sense given his crimes

caption Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, recently turned 24. source Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic

The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine tried to donate $200,000 to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry, but the organization turned him down.

A representative for No Kid Hungry told Insider that the organization declined the donation because “it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was convicted in 2015 of the use of a child in a sexual performance.

He had posted two videos in which he fondled and smacked the butt of a 13-year-old girl, while other men penetrated her.

The rapper’s fans are furious that a charity organization would turn down money that could help children. But others believe, given the nature of 6ix9ine’s crimes, that it was the right thing to do.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

No Kid Hungry has turned down a $200,000 donation from the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, sparking both backlash and applause online.

The nonprofit organization, which works to solve problems of hunger and poverty around the world, announced it had declined the money just hours after 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, announced he had made the donation on Instagram. The post has since been deleted.

In a statement to Insider, a representative for No Kid Hungry confirmed the organization had turned down Hernandez’s donation.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” the statement said. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

The decision was likely rooted in Hernandez’s previous conviction in a child-sex case

In addition to several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, Hernandez pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance back in 2015. The crime, which occurred when he was 18 years old, involved a video that he himself had posted on social media.

The video shows a 13-year-old girl engaging in oral sex with another man, who was charged separately.

Hernandez can be seen standing behind the child, “making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on the buttocks,” the original complaint reads, per Jezebel. “The child is nude in the video.”

At his sentencing hearing in 2018, details emerged about a second video that Hernandez uploaded online. Assistant District Attorney Sara Weiss told the court that Hernandez appears again with another 13-year-old, fondling her breasts and smacking her butt, while she was being penetrated by two other adult males at the same time.

As Jezebel reports, “Weiss quoted 6ix9ine as saying in the video, ‘This is what we do, this is how we rock.'”

Hernandez was sentenced to four years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service for the 2015 child-sex case. The judge also ruled against forcing Hernandez to register as a sex offender.

Most recently, the “FEFE” rapper was released from prison into home confinement after his lawyer said he was at a higher risk for COVID-19 symptoms because of his asthma.

Hernandez’s fans are furious at No Kid Hungry for turning down a donation

Some commenters online slammed the nonprofit for having an “ego” and “trying to get cool points.”

Others said the organization has no right to decline money that could help hungry children.

no kid hungry making kids hungry https://t.co/Am4hKuFhxo — LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) May 12, 2020

This reaction aligns with Hernandez’s own response, which he posted on Instagram, but deleted shortly after: “No Kid Hungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel.”

ALL FACTS. I don’t care why he donating it but that money can help thousands of children have a meal. It’s unethical — priya (@priya60983947) May 12, 2020

One response to the news, which has racked up over 10,000 likes, reads simply: “Are the kids hungry or not ???”

Are the kids hungry or not ??? — Follow Me cause im Lit (@Grantstyle3) May 12, 2020

Others believe the refusal to align with Hernandez was both warranted and morally correct

Given the nature of Hernandez’s crimes, many have applauded No Kid Hungry for turning down the rapper’s donation.

Many people believe the decision was at least partially strategic. After all, accepting a donation from someone who’s associated with child-sex crimes may lead to further loss of funding and donations from respectable sources in the future.

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ some of the comments here are ridiculous you get $200000 from a known child molester and it’s publicized you will lose a lot more funding and donations from credible sources it will be a bigger loss, they did the absolutely right thing both on moral and PR grounds.. — Morden Day Pariah????????‍♂️ (@Landilani_M) May 13, 2020

You can tell the people who lack financial skills in the comments. Major lesson: it is never about quick money. It is always about the long-term. You accept that 200k today, and someone with morals who’s actually credible will not donate 100m tomorrow. — O.G. Willikers (@tfsyd) May 13, 2020

Some also noted that Hernandez’s motivations may not have been entirely pure.

The donation may have been designed to drum up positive publicity and clean up his image. He could have made the donation anonymously otherwise.

that money isn’t worth it when you’re forever going to be associated with his image and people will use that against you because you accepted their money, if 6ix9ine really cares about the kids he should donate the money anonymous. Or take the 200k and do it himself. — King Kova ???????? (@kova_king) May 13, 2020

All you clueless clowns saying "it's just money."

No, it's an attempt by him to use their organization to better his image.

This was an extremely principled move & it'll pay off for them through increased publicity & donations when people hear that they stand by who they are — Tree (@CrymsonDawn) May 12, 2020

Others simply believe turning down the donation was the right and morally correct decision to make.

Good for them. Accepting donations has impact. Other people/orgs may not donate if they find out they accepted this money. This protects their integrity and reputation, thus allowing them to continue to receive in good faith. More hungry kids get fed. — Lee Minho’s Cultivation Partner|김종현 (@BlackNerdJade) May 12, 2020

At least someone still has morals and respect for whats right. This kids actions are sickening and he's poisoning a generation with his antics. https://t.co/Auir5iOzkA — Carolina Fresh (@C_Fresh_KingPen) May 13, 2020

Culture journalist Ivie Ani, who reported on Hernandez’s sentencing for Jezebel, added: “Wondering if the thousands of fans swarming No Kid Hungry’s IG right now bashing the org for declining 6ix9ine’s donation to feed the kids are donating to feed the kids instead if they care so much.”