Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is requesting home confinement over coronavirus fears, arguing that his asthma puts him ‘at very high risk of death’ in prison

caption Daniel Hernandez, aka, Tekashi 69, aka 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. source New York Daily News/Jefferson Siegal via Getty Images

A lawyer for Tekashi 6ix9ine has asked a New York judge that the rapper serve the remainder of his 24-month prison sentence at home, citing fears of the novel coronavirus.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has asthma, which his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, says could put him at a higher risk of contracting serious illnesses with COVID-19.

Lazzaro said Hernandez has complained about shortness of breath in recent weeks, and last year was hospitalized for bronchitis.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, has requested to serve the rest of his prison sentence in home confinement, citing fears over the novel coronavirus because of his asthma, according to court papers filed on Sunday.

“It seems like just a matter of time before all prisons in the area are hit with the virus, both inmates and guards,” Hernandez’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, said in a letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer on Sunday. “Mr. Hernandez has been complaining to prison officials this week of shortness of break, but apparently the warden of his facility will not allow Mr. Hernandez to go to the hospital despite the recommendation of the facility’s medical director that Mr. Hernandez be treated by a doctor at a hospital.”

This is the second time Hernandez has requested to serve his sentence in home confinement. His first request, citing fears of gangs in his prison facility, was denied in January.

Hernandez was sentenced to 24 months in prison in December after pleading guilty to several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Thirteen of the months were deemed time served, and, according to his lawyer, he’s due to finish his sentence by August 2020.

“While I recognize his release date is only about four months away, given the health crisis that is currently tearing through this region and MR. Hernandez’s compromised medical condition, please strongly consider modifying Mr. Hernandez’s sentence so as to immediately make him eligible for home confinement,” Lazzaro said.

Lazzaro said Hernandez has asthma and has been hospitalized multiple times for “serious asthma attacks.”

He said that while incarcerated in October 2019, Hernandez was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis and was briefly hospitalized.

People with respiratory illnesses and other chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of serious illness when it comes to COVID-19, according to the Mayo Clinic, and Lazzaro says that’s reason enough to let Hernandez enter home confinement.

“Given that Mr. Hernandez is at very high risk of death or serious complications if he contracts the coronavirus, please issue an order modifying his sentence to allow him to begin home confinement immediately,” Lazzaro asked the judge.

