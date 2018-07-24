Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine says he gave up around $750,000 in jewelry in an ‘inside job’ kidnapping and robbery that left him hospitalized

caption Tekashi 6ix9ine. source YouTube

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine called the kidnapping and robbery that left him hospitalized on Sunday an “inside job” in an interview on Monday.

The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, confirmed reports that he gave up an estimated $750,000 in jewelry in the robbery in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine called the kidnapping and robbery that left him hospitalized on Sunday an “inside job” in an interview with DJ Akademiks on Monday.

The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, confirmed reports that he gave up an estimated $750,000 in jewelry in the robbery, and he seemed to refer to the robbers as people from his inner circle.

“It was an inside job,” he said. “It wasn’t no outside n—–s. It’s n—–s that know how the king of New York moves,” he added, referring to himself. “The only person that can get a Pharaoh in Egypt is the person who helped build the f—–‘ kingdom, you know what I’m saying? The n—– that’s right next to him. The n—– that know who built that shit, that got the blueprints.”

When Akademiks asked if Hernandez planned to tighten his circle of associates moving forward, the rapper said, “My circle’s been short, it’s just that I opened it with the wrong n—–s.”

The Associated Press reported on Monday that Hernadez was in a car in Brooklyn when three men removed him, put him in their car, and robbed him of an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” citing the New York Police Department. TMZ later reported that the jewelry was worth an estimated $750,000, which Hernandez confirmed in his interview Monday.

In the interview, Hernandez compared his robbery to the death of rapper XXXTentatcion, who was fatally shot in a robbery last month.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” he said. “I look at the X situation like, ‘That could have been me.’ That would have been the same situation if I didn’t give it up.”

After the interview, Hernandez posted a picture of XXXTentacion on Instagram, along with a caption that specifically addressed the attack.

“Nothing materialistic is more important then LIFE. I live to see another DAY. I get to see my daughter another day,” he wrote.

Watch the interview below: