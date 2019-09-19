Tekashi 6ix9ine testified that Cardi B was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang, and that’s probably not going to end well

caption Tekashi 6ix9ine and Cardi B. source Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine named Cardi Bi, rapper Jim Jones, and several others as members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods as he spoke in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, testified as a prosecution witness against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, who prosecutors have described as high-ranking members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang.

Cardi B has previously said she used to be Bloods member, but that didn’t stop people from making jokes about Hernandez “snitching” on social media.

Hernandez was arrested and charged last November as part of a racketeering case. He agreed to help prosecutors after pleading guilty to charges involving racketeering, illegal firearms possession, and aiding in attempted murder.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine told a Manhattan jury on Thursday that Cardi B was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang as he testified as a prosecution witness against his reputed associates.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, named Cardi Bi, rapper Jim Jones, and several others as members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods as he spoke in Manhattan federal court.

“I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention,” he told the court of Cardi B, according to Page Six.

Cardi B previously told GQ she had connections to the Bloods, but that didn’t stop people from making jokes about Hernandez “snitching” on social media.

Judge: you still have to serve 10-15 after this Tekashi 6ix9ine : Have you heard what Cardi B been doing? pic.twitter.com/ZjAYB7SlbH — M (@MahadHirsi4) September 19, 2019

Cardi B hearing that Tekashi 6ix9ine name dropped her in court pic.twitter.com/NwbI4wFYuo — JaValle ???? (@JaValle) September 19, 2019

Cardi b after hearing Tekashi 69 is snitching on her too…. pic.twitter.com/Hmsi3v7Hyw — beverlee hillz (@beverlee_hillz) September 19, 2019

Cardi b when she heard Tekashi #6ix9ine snitching on her pic.twitter.com/x4Qw7nmDAM — Da.WaveGod???? (@WavegodDa) September 19, 2019

Once Cardi B hears what Tekashi said pic.twitter.com/j73Y1qMkL1 — 6’7 Igwe (@SheWantsTheVic) September 19, 2019

Nicki Minaj after she heard Cardi B’s name pop up in the Tekashi case pic.twitter.com/8ZR07v7slk — Steve Yerr ???????????? (@FatZaddySmoove) September 19, 2019

Hernandez appeared in court this week to testify against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, who prosecutors have described as high-ranking members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang, the Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors said that Ellison abducted and robbed Hernandez after a falling out. Both defendants deny the charges.

Hernandez used his testimony to detail his life of crime and name members.

Read more: Here’s everything you need to know about Tekashi 6ix9ine, the controversial 22-year-old rapper who could go to prison for life

He said his role in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods was to “just keep making hits and be the financial support for the gang … so they could buy guns and stuff like that.”

Along with Cardi B and Jim Jones, Hernandez also named his former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, and rapper Mel Matrix as members of the gang. He also detailed his beefs with Casanova, Trippie Redd, and Chief Keef.

People on Twitter couldn’t help but make jokes about who Hernandez would snitch on next.

Tekashi #6ix9ine: I gave y’all Bill Cosby, Cardi b, 21 savage, R kelly, kodak, ralo, shotti, lil durk, king von, everyone in treyway can I go now. Judge: Sorry but you’re still facing 15 years without parole#. Tekashi: Aight let me tell y’all some more about Cardi b pic.twitter.com/qnBavbNdJF — Da.WaveGod???? (@WavegodDa) September 19, 2019

Tekashi 69 snitch list so far:

-Trippie Redd

-Jim Jones

-Cardi B

-Shotti

-Mel Matrix Who will be next… pic.twitter.com/eaSGHn5gM7 — Certified (@Covert__) September 19, 2019

Judge: “You snitched on Cardi B, but do you know any other female bloods?” Tekashi 6ix9ine: pic.twitter.com/mzAhZQ4Z7i — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 19, 2019

tekashi just showed the court a 4th justin trudeau brownface photo. This is wild — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 19, 2019

Coming up : Tekashi 69 names Oprah Winfrey as a member of the Nine Trey Bloods — ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) September 19, 2019

*Tekashi flipping through old XXL's for people to snitch on pic.twitter.com/uPUDqHg3SA — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) September 19, 2019

Hernandez, who is from Brooklyn, skyrocketed to fame after spending several years on the indie-SoundCloud-rapper circuit. He’s best known for his trademark “69” tattoo and rainbow-dyed hair.

His rap career was marred with controversies: In 2015 he was convicted for using a “child in a sexual performance,” his ex-girlfriend has accused him of regularly assaulting her, and he pleaded guilty to charges connected to the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang. Hernandez also admitted to ordering a hit on rival rapper Chief Keef.

He was arrested and charged last November as part of a case connected to the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang. He agreed to help prosecutors after pleading guilty to charges involving racketeering, illegal firearms possession, and aiding in attempted murder. If convicted, he could face life in prison, but cooperating with federal authorities could help his case.

On Thursday, when Hernandez was asked whether he was testifying for the prosecution to help the government or to get a more lenient sentence, he said: “A little bit of both.”