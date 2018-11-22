Teledyne e2v announces full HD CMOS image sensor for low-cost machine vision

New Emerald 2M image sensor featuring MIPI interface





GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 22 November 2018 – Teledyne e2v , a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces the expansion of its Emerald family of image sensors with a new 2 Megapixel sensor. Emerald 2M is a new CMOS image sensor designed for cost-sensitive applications that require full HD resolution images of objects in motion, without distortion. The sensor is optimized for machine vision applications and includes 5° Chief Ray Angle compensation. The Emerald 2M is offered in a high performance CLGA package or miniaturized organic fan-out package that is only 1.19 mm thick.













As the smallest full HD global shutter sensor available, Emerald 2M helps to lower the cost of a full HD camera system because of its compatibility with low-cost 1/3″ optics.





Emerald 2M provides flexibility to R&D engineers with its global shutter and MIPI CSI-2 interface, which allow it to utilize the latest Image Signal Processors (ISP) available for mobile applications. Digital functionalities (multi region of interest, subsampling, auto exposure at first frame, single frame HDR and on-chip statistics) are also embedded in the sensor to reduce processor load and hasten time-to-market.





The Emerald family of small global shutter CMOS image sensors address a range of machine vision applications and this 2M device has the smallest footprint. Emerald image sensors are also available in resolutions of 8, 12, 16, and 67 Megapixels.





Key features:

Global shutter CMOS pixel (2.8μm x 2.8μm) optimized for a maximum 5° Chief Ray Angle

1/3″ optical format

MIPI CSI-2 interface, up to 100fps

Package options: CLGA or fan-out organic package

Color Filter Array options: monochrome or color Bayer

On-chip functionalities: multi ROI, subsampling, single frame exposure, single frame HDR





Samples are available in Q2 2019. Please visit the product page or contact us for more information. You can also visit the team at Vision, Stuttgart on booth 1F62, 6-8 November 2018.

Note to Editors:



Teledyne e2v’s innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information www.e2v.com



About Teledyne Imaging



Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge technology companies aligned within the Teledyne brand. With unrivalled expertise across the electromagnetic spectrum and decades of experience, the group offers world-leading capabilities in sensing, signal generation and processing. The collective delivers innovative solutions to aerospace, defense, geospatial, machine and industrial vision, medical and life sciences, semiconductors and MEMs. For more information, visit teledyneimaging.com



