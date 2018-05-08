Teledyne e2v announces most advanced and versatile quad-channel Analog-to-Digital Converter

Teledyne e2v has released its most advanced Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), the quad-core 12-bit EV12AQ600 with multi-channel capabilities packed into a 16×16 mm package.





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 8, 2018 – Teledyne e2v has released its most advanced ADC to date — the EV12AQ600. This new ADC can operate as a single-, dual- or quad-channel device, and includes a radiation-tolerant version, making it the first quad-channel ADC suitable for space applications.

Customers can design systems that operate the EV12AQ600 independently or synchronized, in quad-channel at 1.5 Giga Sample per second (GSps), dual-channel at 3 GSps or single-channel at 6 GSps mode, while only having to qualifying one ADC. This makes the EV12AQ600 highly capable and customizable, suitable for ultra-wideband microwave backhaul systems, data acquisition systems and test and measurement applications.





The EV12AQ600 is the first 12-bit ADC to feature a Cross Point Switch (CPS), which allows the device to operate its four cores simultaneously, independently or paired, to assign its 6 GSps sampling speed across the user’s desired channel count. This flexibility allows system designers to develop advanced systems on the ground and, for the first time ever, design with a quad-channel ADC for space applications, using the rad-tolerant version.

In addition to the multi-channel CPS functionality, the EV12AQ600 contains the proven chain synchronization feature as seen in some of Teledyne e2v’s most recent data converters. This feature allows it to meet the growing trend of increasing channel counts in large phased-array and Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output (MIMO) systems.

“The EV12AQ600 is our latest landmark in the world of data converter technologies,” said Nicolas Chantier, Marketing Director of Data & Signal Processing Solutions at Teledyne e2v. “The team has combined our design and packaging expertise to offer a C-band capable ADC, which packs all our best features into a device that measures just 16×16 mm. Its outstanding performance combined with the multi-channel CPS capability and chain synchronization feature make it a highly versatile ADC for most applications. The fact that it will have a rad-tolerant version makes it the only quad-channel ADC for space applications.”

The EV12AQ600 has been designed as part of the INTERSTELLAR project, a consortium led by Teledyne e2v and supported by Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defence and Space and the Fraunhofer Institute. The project is helping to bridge the gap between the analog RF world and the digital world, by developing the most advanced data converters.





The first public demonstration will be held at AMICSA, 18-20 June in Leuven, Belgium.

For more information, visit www.e2v.com/AQ600

Notes to Editors:

Teledyne e2v’s innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v offers high-performance, high-reliability semiconductor solutions, which address the critical functions of the complete signal chain. For more information www.teledyne-e2v.com/semis.

About INTERSTELLAR

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 730165.