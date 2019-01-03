Teledyne e2v Beijing awarded for its innovative technical support of radiotherapy

Teledyne e2v Beijing won the Innovation Category award at the British Business Awards 2018 for its engineering commitment to improving cancer treatment in China.

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 January 2019 – Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies company won the Innovation Category award, sponsored by BP, at the 10th Anniversary British Business Awards. The Innovation Award seeks to recognise British excellence in bringing innovative ideas, products or processes to the Chinese market, which have contributed to the growth of their sector, or companies that have leveraged existing approaches in a new and creative manner.













Teledyne e2v won in this category for its ongoing support to help the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that supply radiotherapy systems to hospitals and clinics across China, deliver affordable equipment that is domestically manufactured, and easy to transport and set up.

Cancer is the leading cause of death in China, with a mortality rate of around 9% (nearly triple that of western nations). This is often due to lack of early diagnosis and limited availability of treatment. With Teledyne e2v’s assistance, OEMs have been able to provide a network of expert engineering support that is fast and flexible, ensuring a high standard of radiotherapy for patients.

To achieve this, Teledyne e2v invested in an industry-first engineering centre directly targeted at providing technical consultation and bespoke solutions. Prior to this, if an OEM had an issue with a Teledyne e2v product or wished to ask an operational question, they would contact the technical team in the UK.. If the product required repair or diagnosis, it would be shipped to Teledyne e2v in the UK, tested and repaired or a replaced and then sent to the customer in China. Returning products to the UK added a delay into the whole process.





Thanks to consultation and on site problem solving, using equipment based at the Beijing facility, Teledyne e2v has established a foothold on all new major system platforms within China over the last 5 years. Locally based Applications Engineers work daily as first point-of-contact engineering support for all major Chinese OEMs, and often work in-situ at customer sites to resolve issues and keep their production lines moving on schedule.

Now, within China, a customer can relay an incident or question to an expert based in Beijing, who could guide them in real time in how best to proceed. Should the need arise, the engineer is has portable diagnostic equipment to troubleshoot the issue on the customer site within a few days. Customers have seen an improvement on the response time on all services provided by the engineering team in Beijing.





John Leung, General Manager at Teledyne e2v Beijing Office, says: “Teledyne e2v is extremely proud to have won this award. It reinforces our commitment to continue innovating and adding value to customers and stakeholders through ongoing high-level technical support from its Radiotherapy business.”

Founded in 2008, the British Business Awards are held to engage the business community in China and the UK to showcase the many successes of British business in China and Chinese business in the UK. This year’s awards ceremony took place held on the 15th of November at the Intercontinental Hotel, Sanlitun, Beijing, China, and they were hosted by Dame Barbara Woodward GMG, the British Ambassador to China. The nine award categories drew over 200 entries from across China. Winners were selected by a combination of multiple judging panels and online voting.

Teledyne e2v’s innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets.





With expertise spanning the Commercial and Defence sectors, Teledyne e2v pioneers industry-leading innovation and technology around the world. We provide standard and custom RF and Semiconductor solutions that meet our customers’ exacting performance needs and specification requirements. Our unique approach to the market and our genuine understanding of the application challenges that can occur — from initial concept right through to manufacture — enable us to help our customers optimize their system’s performance, reliability and cost of ownership.