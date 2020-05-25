Teledyne e2v Introduces First Radiation-Tolerant DDR4 Memory for Space Applications

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 25 May 2020 – Teledyne e2v has announced the DDR4T04G72M — the first radiation-tolerant DDR4 memory chip, featuring a total 4GB capacity. Currently validated at 2133MT/s, and targeting to offer 2400MT/s in the near future, this next-generation solution offers ultra-responsive low latency operation, while fitting into a highly compact form factor. Furthermore, high-reliability manufacturing and radiation-tolerant robustness makes it highly suitable for dealing with the rigors of space environments.













With 15mm x 20mm x 1.92mm dimensions, this new space-grade device comprises an array of Micron based memory chips, integrated in a single package. It features a 72bit bus, where 64bits are dedicated to data and 8bits to error correction code (ECC).

Radiation tests have been performed on these memory chips and a single event effects (SEE) report is available from Teledyne e2v. In particular, the memory has been demonstrated to be single event latch-up (SEL) free up to 60+MeV.cm2/mg.

This new space-grade DDR4 memory enables elevated levels of performance, while taking up minimal board real estate — something that is certain to be of value in highly space-constrained, densely-packed satellite designs. It can be used in conjunction with processors and FPGAs having a DDR4 controller, and is in particular embedded on Teledyne e2v Space version of Qormino® Common Compute Platform together with a space version of NXP LS1046 quad core processor (QLS1046-4GB).

The thermally-enhanced packaging technology accelerates heat dissipation, in order to maintain continued operational reliability. Flight Models will be available up to an extended temperature range of -55°C to 125°C. It is compliant with NASA Level 1 (NASA EEE-INST-002 — Section M4 — PEMs) and ECSS Class 1 (ECSS-Q-ST-60-13C).





“The combination of radiation tolerance, rugged construction and small form factor, make this Radiation Tolerant 4GB DDR4 memory a very appealing solution for integration into space-oriented systems,” states Thomas Guillemain, Marketing & Business Development Manager at Teledyne e2V Semiconductors. “This space-grade DDR4 offers the transition path to newer generations of processing devices required by compute intensive space applications”.





About Teledyne e2v

