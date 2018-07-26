Teledyne e2v launches Emerald 67M CMOS image sensor for high speed and high-resolution inspection

Designed to enable easy and cost-effective integration for camera makers, the new sensor is compatible with 59 x 59mm² camera platforms and has optical and package centres that are fully aligned for easy integration. It has an APS-C optical format (unusual for such a high resolution sensor), up to72 sub LVDS outputs and 8/10/12 bit conversion modes, all within a reliable ceramic µPGA package. Emerald 67M includes a range of application based features including: ROI (overlap and independent configurations allowed)

High Dynamic Range modes

Horizontal sub sampling

Look-up table

Binning modes

Vincent Richard, Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v, said, "We are very pleased to widen our sensor portfolio with the addition of Emerald 67M, the first 8192 x 8192 global shutter sensor, running at high frame rates and offering a comprehensive set of features. Developed through close discussions with leading OEM's in the automated optical inspection market, this new sensor offers application features such as our unique Region of Interest mode, which helps to improve customer yield. Combined with its 67M resolution, our newest Emerald sensor tackles the challenge of image instability as a result of inspection system vibration."

Teledyne e2v's innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v's unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge technology companies aligned within the Teledyne brand. With unrivalled expertise across the electromagnetic spectrum and decades of experience, the group offers world-leading capabilities in sensing, signal generation and processing.

Emerald 67M provides customers with ultra-low noise performance and only 2.8e- of readout noise. The sensor is highly sensitive with 70% QE, enabling precise defect and particle identification. It’s also ultra high speed, which significantly enhances production line throughput.