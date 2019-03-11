Teledyne e2v releases first military qualified Arm® based processor for Hi-Reliability applications

Teledyne e2v’s military qualified version of NXP’s LS1046A processor, guarantees its operation at -55°C to 125°C for Aerospace and Defence Applications

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 11 March 2019 – Teledyne e2v, an aerospace qualified manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, has qualified and released the first upscreened processor from NXP’s new Layerscape® Series, the LS1046A, to operate at 55°C to 125°C. The LS1046A is part of NXP’s 64-bit Arm® Layerscape portfolio that, implements a quad-core Arm® Cortex® A72 design providing unparalleled performance in the smallest form factor possible while enabling access to the vast ecosystem of software services, applications and tools compatible with Arm® technology.













The LS1046A from NXP is a 1.8GHz processor integrating packet processing acceleration with high-speed peripherals and is recognized for its high-performance architecture and market-leading compute density. The LS1046A, offering more than 45,000 CoreMarks® of compute performance, paired with dual 10Gb Ethernet, PCIe Gen3, SATA Gen3 is suitable for a range of high reliability mil-aero applications. The Teledyne e2v military qualification of this device assures its functionality between -55°C and 125°C and is available in both RoHS and leaded packages. In addition, as part of Teledyne e2v’s Semiconductor Lifecycle Management program, SLiM™, the lifetime of this device can be supported for 15+ years, avoiding common and costly obsolescence issues.





“We see a new trend developing in the Aerospace and Defense industry toward 64-bit Arm®-based products with the Teledyne e2v military qualified device from our Layerscape Series of commercial processors,” commented Altaf Hussain, Marketing Manager for NXP. “We believe e2v customers will not only leverage the advanced computing performance of the device but also the ecosystem that supports Arm®, creating new possibilities in system design.”





Teledyne e2v is now offering a broad range of devices to its Aerospace & Defense customers; its portfolio includes many PowerPC®-based qualified and supported processors from the NXP QorIQ®

P- and T-Series, as well as the more traditional PowerQUICC® devices. Customers can continue using their Power Architecture-based software and applications, while Teledyne e2v continues to develop solutions on newer technologies such as Arm®-based solutions from NXP. Customers may either transition to Arm®-based solutions or start new developments with proven Power® Architecture-based solutions from NXP. The LS1046A is also the chosen device to be embedded into Teledyne e2v’s latest Qormino® computing module, which also includes a 4GB DDR4 memory (for more information, please check our website: www.teledyne-e2v.com/products/semiconductors/qormino).





Thomas Guillemain, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Digital Processing Solutions at Teledyne e2v, commented, “The release of our first military qualified device from NXP’s Layerscape Series is a signal of our continued efforts to support new and existing lines from NXP. I am proud of our processor portfolio offering with all the military versions of NXP’s T-Series, P-Series and PowerQUICC® based processors. The introduction of NXP’s Layerscape Series and the qualification of the LS1046A is a major step in allowing our customers to benefit from the wide Arm® ecosystem in their applications.”





