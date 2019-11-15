Teledyne e2v showcases its High Reliability Semiconductor and RF/Microwave Solutions to address critical applications at Defence & Security and Crisis Intelligence

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 15 November 2019 – Teledyne e2v and Teledyne Defence & Space will join force to exhibit at the upcoming Defence & Security and Crisis Intelligence (DSEI) exhibition on November 18 to 20, 2019. Please visit the Teledyne on booth B881 to find out more about its high reliability semiconductor and microwave solutions to address demanding aerospace and defense applications.

Teledyne e2v’s exhibits at a glance:

RF/Microwave Subsystem module

B3IM15204: X-band Radar Receiver Subsystem for use in surveillance radar, being capable of over 50kW power handling. The assembly includes a 4 port phase shift circulator, a forward/reverse monitor coupler, a limiter with integrated gas tube, an isolator and LNA.

Microwave Power Modules (MPMs)

MTA2000: High power delivering over an extremely wide band covering 2GHz to 18GHz and providing in excess of 125W. It’s designed to operate in the toughest military environments including airborne, ship-borne and ground mobile. A broadband helix travelling wave tube (TWT) and pre-amplifier is integrated.

RF Safe-StopTM

LCMOD series : Innovative engine stopping technology, including high-power RF/microwave devices and the associated subsystems into a self-contained unit. RF Safe-Stop™ is a state-of-the-art, non-contact system capable of bringing moving targets, has been successfully demonstrated on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), drones, boats, cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles.

Data Converters

EV12AQ600 : the most advanced, versatile 12-bit ADC featuring a cross-point switch enabling multi-channel operation. Available from commercial to space qualified level including military grade. Developed under the INTERSTELLAR H2020 project in partnership with Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defense & Space, and the Fraunhofer Institute, it is funded from the European Commission.

: the most advanced, versatile 12-bit ADC featuring a cross-point switch enabling multi-channel operation. Available from commercial to space qualified level including military grade. Developed under the INTERSTELLAR H2020 project in partnership with Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defense & Space, and the Fraunhofer Institute, it is funded from the European Commission. EV12AD550 : the first dual channel, S-band capable, 12-bit ADC sampling at up to 1.6GSps. It is focusing on advanced space telecommunication and SAR payloads requiring high-reliability and has been certified QML-V in 2019.

: the first dual channel, S-band capable, 12-bit ADC sampling at up to 1.6GSps. It is focusing on advanced space telecommunication and SAR payloads requiring high-reliability and has been certified QML-V in 2019. EV12DS460 : the world first K-band DAC, enabling enhanced electronic warfare capability thanks to its remarkably short latency of 500ps. It is also able to operate directly at extremely high frequency 26.5GHz to support some direct conversion application. The EV12DS460 has won the Elektra Award in the Semiconductor Product of the Year Analog category in 2017.

: the world first K-band DAC, enabling enhanced electronic warfare capability thanks to its remarkably short latency of 500ps. It is also able to operate directly at extremely high frequency 26.5GHz to support some direct conversion application. The EV12DS460 has won the Elektra Award in the Semiconductor Product of the Year Analog category in 2017. EV12AS350 : the highest sampling speed coupled with very short latency of less than 5ns enable the EV12AS350’s integration in best of class electronic warfare system as a companion to the EV12DS460.





Qormino® Common Computer Platform

Qormino QT1040-4GB & QLS1046-4GB : with Qormino, a smart, small and powerful packaged common computer platform, Teledyne e2v combined NXP QorIQ® processors based on PowerArchitecture® or ARM®, with DDR4 memory on Teledyne e2v’s custom substrates, designed to respond to SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) constraints. Qormino will be running a third-party Real-Time Operating System, a Modelling & Simulation S/W and the drivers of the specific graphic card connected to Qormino.

Hi-Reliability Microprocessors

LS1046: the first processor from NXP’s Layerscape Series to be added to Teledyne e2v’s portfolio of High-Reliability microprocessors. Based on a Quad ARM Cortex® A72 processor, LS1046 enables aerospace and defence applications to take advantage of the ARM eco-system for their high-processing power requirement coupled with the high-reliability benefits brought by Teledyne e2v.

To know more about our wide range of critical defense capabilities and solutions, please stop by our booth B881 at the DSEI Japan from November 18 to 20. We will also run the live demos including high-speed ADC Synchronization and Qormino® Demonstration with Complete Ecosystem.





About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v offers high-performance, high-reliability semiconductor solutions, which address the critical functions of the complete signal chain. With a range of products and package solutions, we cater to civil aerospace, industrial, medical, military, scientific and space applications.

Many of Teledyne e2v’s products are developed through strategic partnerships with companies such as NXP, Everspin, Micron and others. In addition, Teledyne e2v provides a range of specially qualified versions of many standardized products. We also develop customized solutions to meet specific qualifications or environmental requirements.

With expertise spanning the Commercial and Defence sectors, Teledyne e2v’s RF Power division pioneers industry leading innovation and technology around the world. We provide standard and custom Microwave solutions to meet our customers’ exacting performance needs and specification requirements. Our unique approach to the market and our genuine understanding of the application challenges that can occur — from initial concept right through to manufacture — enable us to help our customers take advantage of future growth opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.teledyne-e2v.com/





About Teledyne Defence & Space

Teledyne Defence & Space offers fully integrated SWaP-C EW solutions, MFA’s and fully-operational RWR systems. Their unrivalled experience in RF & MW makes them a clear choice for design and manufacture of the industry’s most innovative solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.teledynedefence.co.uk/.



