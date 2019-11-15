Teledyne e2v Unveils New Multi-Channel ADC Supporting up to 6.4GSps Operation

With engineers benefitting from procurement & qualification of one part number that is applicable in various configurations

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 15 November 2019 – Continuously pushing the performance envelope, Teledyne e2v introduces the EV12AQ605 12-bit quad-channel analog-to-digital converter (ADC). A variation on the company’s popular EV12AQ600 ADC, this latest signal conditioning solution offers almost identical functionality, but at a lower price point that will appeal to high volume, cost-sensitive markets. The only key differences are the number of interleaving mismatch calibration settings saved on the one time programmable (OTP) memory and the temperature range supported (-40°C to +110°C, rather than the EV12AQ600’s -55°C to +125°C). As these ADCs are pin-to-pin compatible, engineers have a straightforward replacement path that doesn’t require alterations to existing EV12AQ600-based designs.













Inclusion of a crosspoint switch means the EV12AQ605’s four processing cores can each run independently, simultaneously or paired together, thereby allowing allocation of the full sampling capacity to meet specific channel count requirements. The ADC delivers a 6.4GSps single-channel sampling rate, 3.2GSps/channel while in dual-channel mode and 1.6GSps/channel in quad-channel mode. It can be operated as a standalone unit or synchronized to ADC counterparts. Output data is delivered at speeds of up to 12. 8Gbps via a low-latency ESIstream serial link.





Alongside all this, Teledyne e2v’s proprietary chain synchronizing mechanism assures continued synchronization across the channels of multiple units. Consequently, the EV12AQ605 is optimized for addressing the rising channel counts of next generation wireless infrastructure – where digital beam forming, large phased-array antennas and multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems will soon be commonplace. In addition, this ADC can be incorporated into phased-array radars, LiDAR systems, high-speed industrial data acquisition hardware, wideband satellite receivers, automated test equipment and advanced digital instrumentation.





“Numerous applications are now emerging which mandate access to synchronized, deterministic data from a large number of parallel channels. Our EV12AQ605 ADCs can be synchronously chained together in a robust, reliable manner that is not affected by changes to the operating conditions.” states Romain Pilard, Senior Application Engineer at Teledyne e2v. “Furthermore, by being able to deal with a diverse range of system configurations through one, highly versatile ADC solution, the associated engineering costs can be minimized.”





Bridging the gap between the analog RF and digital worlds, the EV12AQ605’s input bandwidth exceeds 6.5GHz (in extended bandwidth mode). The number of channels used, gain, offset and sample delay are all programmable through its SPI interface. This ADC is supplied in a 16mm x 16mm BGA package. For more information visit: https://www.teledyne-e2v.com/shared/content/resources/File/documents/broadband-data-converters/EV12AQ600/EV12AQ605%20Product%20brief%20V1.pdf





