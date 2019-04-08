Teledyne e2v, Wind River and CoreAVI selected to provide processing technology for BAE Systems’ mission computer

MUNICH, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 8 April 2019 – Teledyne e2v, Wind River and CoreAVI announced today that they will provide key technologies for BAE Systems’ new mission computer. A mission computer is the central hub that processes all mission critical data on an aircraft. Receiving information from various external subsystems, the mission computer processes the data and presents it to the pilot on various displays in the cockpit. The joint solution includes Wind River VxWorks® industry-leading real time operating system running on Teledyne e2v Qormino® Common Computer Platform, and CoreAVI supplying its temperature-screened AMD Embedded Radeon™ E8860 GPUs as well as its safety critical ArgusCore SC1™ OpenGL®1.0.1 graphics drivers.





Qormino QT1040-4GB is a smart, small and powerful Common Computer Platform from Teledyne e2v designed to respond to SWaP constraints (Size, Weight and Power). It combines a T1040 Quad PowerArchitecture® e5500 core running at 1.4GHz, 4GB of DDR4 memory, on a Custom Teledyne e2v substrate, with a 64-bit memory bus and 8 bits of ECC (Error Correction Code), and will run VxWorks on BAE Systems’ platform.





VxWorks provides the base platform that consolidates different applications meant to improve situational awareness for pilots. The real-time avionics system will gather and display information from multiple sources in order to create a comprehensive picture of the aircraft and airspace. The deterministic capabilities of the platform are crucial for the overall system on-board the aircraft that has to provide low-latency response to the pilot.





CoreAVI will supply their ArgusCore SC1™ safety critical OpenGL scalable graphics driver in conjunction with their temperature-screened E8860 GPU from AMD’s family of Embedded Radeon™ GPUs. Available with complete DO-178C DAL A certification evidences, specialized GPU safety monitor and virtualized graphics manager for multicore systems, both the safety critical graphic drivers and temperature-screened GPUs are used today in a wide range of embedded commercial and military avionics platforms.





Wind River, Teledyne e2v, and CoreAVI technologies are perfectly suited to address the multiple challenges that Mission Computer designers are facing today. Together they have published a technical brief highlighting how the rapid insertion of emerging technologies and standards is achievable in a cost-effective way into Mission Computing products, thanks to complementary hardware and software solutions serving the Aerospace & Defence industry and other critical infrastructure sectors.





“To support the requirements of our customers, our mission computer needs to be capable of providing a high performing, multi-core processing platform while operating in a size, weight, and power-constrained space,” said Neale Osmond, Project Director at BAE Systems. “By utilising emerging technologies from Teledyne e2v, Wind River and CoreAVI, we were able to deliver a fully capable, modern mission computer within a challenging timescale, while meeting our customer’s reliability and safety requirements.”





About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the edge. The company’s technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981, and is found in more than 2 billion products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of critical infrastructure systems that demand the highest levels of safety, security, performance, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at http://www.windriver.com.









About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v’s innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and collaborating with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

Teledyne e2v is a world leader in re-engineering and up-screening commercial technologies and has held a strategic partnership with NXP for over 30 years to develop space, military and industrial grade versions of NXP’s commercial processors. With access to original test vectors, Teledyne e2v offers guaranteed extended reliability versions of a broad line of the QorIQ® Power® Architecture based portfolio and is developing solutions based on NXP’s Layerscape Series.





For more information, please visit https://www.teledyne-e2v.com/products/semiconductors/qormino/





About CoreAVI

Core Avionics & Industrial Inc. (“CoreAVI”) is a pioneer in the military and aerospace sector with a proven track record in providing entire software and hardware IP platform solutions that enable safety critical applications. A global leader in architecting and supplying real-time and safety critical graphics, compute, and video drivers, “program ready” embedded graphics processors, and DO-254/ED-80 certifiable COTS hardware IP, CoreAVI’s suite of products enables the design and implementation of complete safety critical embedded solutions that achieve the highest levels of safety certification with long-term support. CoreAVI’s solutions are deployed in commercial and military avionics systems, and support rapidly emerging compute applications in the automotive, unmanned vehicle, and internet of things markets. CoreAVI’s products may be purchased with certification data kits for the most stringent levels of safety certification, including RTCA DO-254/DO-178C and EUROCAE ED-80/ED-12C. www.coreavi.com