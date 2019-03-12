Teledyne SP Devices Announces New 12-bit Digitizer with 1 GS/s Sampling Rate

Flexible, multi-channel digitizer with open FPGA for real-time digital signal processing

Linköping, Sweden – Media OutReach – 12 March 2019 – Teledyne SP Devices today announced the release of ADQ12DC — a flexible data acquisition board with open architecture and a generous set of features that makes it ideal for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) product integration.





The ADQ12DC, with the dual- or quad-channel configuration, allows for optimized and cost-efficient system design. At the same time, the compact modular approach and high-precision synchronization capabilities enables high channel density, making the ADQ12DC a perfect fit for multi-channel systems.





The versatile analog front-end (AFE) of ADQ12DC supports a wide variety of detectors and can therefore be used in many applications such as RADAR, LIDAR, swept-source OCT, and more. With 12-bit resolution and 1 GS/s sampling rate per channel, the ADQ12DC offers the highest available performance without requiring an export license. Capabilities include:

DC-coupled AFE with programmable DC-offset and 700 MHz analog input bandwidth

Open powerful Xilinx Kintex 7 K325T FPGA partially available for customized real-time applications

2 GByte on-board acquisition memory and up to 3.2 GByte/s data transfer to host PC

Hardware trigger and highly accurate multi-channel synchronization capabilities

Stand-alone firmware options for pulse detection and waveform averaging

Available in the cost effective compact single-slot PCI Express (PCIe) format (Generation 2 by 8 lanes).





Jan-Erik Eklund, Digitizer Product Manager at Teledyne SP Devices, commented, “The combination of advanced AFE, customizable real-time signal processing, and high data streaming rate makes this product perfect for the most challenging applications on the market today.“





Visit http://www.queentest.cn/gaosuADka/ADQ12DC.html to find out more.





About Teledyne SP Devices

Teledyne SP Devices designs and manufactures world-leading modular data acquisition and signal generation instruments. Our products utilize patented calibration logic, the latest data converters, and state-of-the-art FPGA technology resulting in an unrivalled combination of high sampling rate and resolution. Products are available with a range of application-specific features and embedded, real-time signal processing. This helps our customers to overcome performance bottlenecks, shortens time-to-market, and provides system-level advantages within a wide range of application areas. SP Devices’ products are employed across a wide variety of industries, including analytical instruments, remote sensing, scientific instrumentation, medical imaging, and more.





As part of the instrumentation segment of Teledyne Technologies, SP Devices expands its technology access, engineering excellence, and critical know-how thereby strengthening its position as a world-leading long-term supplier of high-performance instrumentation and system-level solutions.



