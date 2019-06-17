Teledyne SP Devices Announces New 8-channel 10-bit Digitizer with 1 GS/s Sampling Rate

Flexible multi-channel digitizer with high channel density and open FPGA

LINKÖPING, SWEDEN – Media OutReach – 17 June 2019 – Teledyne SP Devices today announced the release of ADQ8-8C — a flexible data acquisition board with high channel density and an open FPGA architecture which makes it ideal for large-scale physics installations and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) product integration.





The 8-channel ADQ8-8C allows for compact and cost-efficient multi-channel system design. The versatile analog front-end (AFE) of ADQ8-8C supports a wide variety of detectors and can therefore be used in many applications such as particle physics, scientific instruments, time-of-flight applications, and more. Capabilities include:





AFE with programmable DC-offset, input voltage range, and input impedance (50Ω and 1 MΩ)

500 MHz analog input bandwidth

Open powerful Xilinx FPGA with resources available for customized real-time digital signal processing

1 GByte on-board acquisition memory and up to 3.2 GByte/s data transfer to host PC

Hardware trigger and highly accurate multi-channel synchronization capabilities

Available in PXI Express and MTCA.4 formats





Jan-Erik Eklund, Digitizer Product Manager at Teledyne SP Devices, commented, “The combination of high channel density, advanced AFE, customizable real-time signal processing, and high data streaming rate makes this product a great fit both for systems based on a single board as well as large multi-channel systems consisting of a large number of boards.“





Visit https://spdevices.com/products/hardware/10-bit-digitizers/ADQ8-8C – to find out more.





About Teledyne SP Devices

Teledyne SP Devices designs and manufactures world-leading modular data acquisition and signal generation instruments. Our products utilize patented calibration logic, the latest data converters, and state-of-the-art FPGA technology resulting in an unrivalled combination of high sampling rate and resolution. Products are available with a range of application-specific features and embedded, real-time signal processing. This helps our customers to overcome performance bottlenecks, shortens time-to-market, and provides system-level advantages within a wide range of application areas. SP Devices’ products are deployed across a wide variety of industries, including analytical instruments, remote sensing, scientific instrumentation, medical imaging, and more.





As part of the instrumentation segment of Teledyne Technologies, SP Devices expands its technology access, engineering excellence, and critical know-how thereby strengthening its position as a world-leading and long-term supplier of high-performance instrumentation and system-level solutions.



