10 of the highest-paid people on sports television

The world of sports commentary has its perks. From interviewing the biggest names on the field to sharing your opinions for millions to hear at the risk of pushback, it’s undoubtedly an industry best suited for those with thick skin.

For all the work they do, analysts are handsomely rewarded. Some of them have emerged as household names over the last several years, earning their network plenty of ratings that generate profit.

On the other hand, some of their careers began many decades prior. Nonetheless, one thing remains true: their paychecks reflect their talents.

Here are 10 of the highest-paid people in sports television.

Jim Rome has the highest net worth and earns the most out of all TV and radio sports commentators.

caption Jim Rome. source CBS Sports

The host of CBS Sports Radio’s “The Jim Rome Show” reportedly has a net worth of $75 million. Rome signed a long-term deal with CBS Radio in 2017, which airs his weekday radio show across hundreds of stations in the country.

Bob Costas has covered everything from the Olympics to the Kentucky Derby.

caption Bob Costas. source Jennifer Stewart/Getty

One of the most revered analysts in the industry, former NBC Sports analyst Bob Costas has emerged as a household name in sports since beginning his career in the 1970s. Costas has hosted nearly every sporting event imaginable, from the Olympics to the Kentucky Derby.

The 67-year-old reportedly makes $7 million a year and has accrued a net worth of $45 million. A staple on NBC Sports for decades, in January 2019 Costas and the network mutually parted ways after he allegedly questioned the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Soccer legend Thierry Henry’s assets have only increased since becoming an analyst.

caption Thierry Henry. source Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Whether he played for your favorite team or not, there’s no denying Thierry Henry is one of the best ever to play the game of soccer. The former Arsenal great also played on the French national team, leading his side to a 1998 World Cup championship.

Since hanging up his boots for good in 2014, the 41-year-old has dabbled in both coaching and commentating, the latter being the more lucrative and sustainable path. Henry signed a six-year contract with SkySports in 2014, reportedly worth £24 million ($31 million).

Al Michaels brings in an estimated $6 million annually.

Al Michaels is one-half of the famed “Sunday Night Football” duo on NBC Sports. He and colleague Cris Collinsworth have been announcing primetime matchups for over a decade.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 74-year-old father of two is worth an estimated $20 million.

Not bad for someone who got their start in television picking women to compete on “The Dating Game.”

Olympic host Jim Nantz reportedly makes $5 million a year.

From NCAA basketball to PGA golf tours, Jim Nantz has covered it all. The Charlotte native was a member of the men’s golf team at the University of Houston, so it’s no surprise Nantz has been calling the Masters tournament for CBS Sports since 1989.

Celebrity Net Worth reports Nantz is compensated $5 million annually for his services, making his total net worth $15 million.

Stephen A. Smith could soon become the highest-paid analyst at ESPN.

caption Stephen A. Smith. source Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Known for his memorable quips and hilarious reactions, Stephen A. Smith is the gift that keeps on giving in the sports world. The passion in his voice is unmatched, and he is arguably one of the hardest working men on television.

It appears ESPN seems to think so, too. While Smith’s current deal has him earning around $5 million a year, Sports Illustrated reported last month that after negotiations are confirmed the New Yorker could see a pay increase “in the $8 million-to-$10 million range.”

Popular color commentator Dan Patrick once turned down an opportunity to host “The Price is Right.”

caption Dan Patrick. source Getty Images

While we may never see Dan Patrick enthusiastically say “Spin the wheel!” on television, at least fans of the Ohio-born analyst can hear his takes via his syndicated radio program. Patrick co-hosted SportsCenter on ESPN from 1989 to 2006, leaving the network a year later as a “free agent.”

Since then, he has joined Sports Illustrated as a senior writer and NBC Sports as a co-host for “Football Night in America.”

Both those endeavors have proved to be lucrative. Patrick has a net worth of $25 million, making around $5 million a year.

Gary Neville is another soccer star to transition from the pitch to punditry expertly.

Regarded as one of the best defenders in English football, Gary Neville played for Manchester United and the English national team before calling it a career in 2011.

These days, fans can catch him as a member of the SkySports booth. His current net worth is $20 million, and his annual salary is around $2.5 million.

Before he left for Fox Sports, Skip Bayless co-hosted ESPN’s highest rated show.

caption Skip Bayless. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Skip Bayless is a brutally honest sports analyst whose career spans decades. The Vanderbilt alum co-hosted “First Take” on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith from 2007 until 2016, making it a marquee daytime program.

In 2016, FoxSports poached Bayless from ESPN with a four-year contract, reportedly paying the 67-year-old $5.5 million a year with a $4 million signing bonus.

Bayless can be found every weekday morning as co-host of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

Joe Buck’s net worth is reportedly in the $15 million range.

caption Joe Buck. source Elsa/Getty

The son of legendary sports announcer Jack Buck, Joe can be seen doing play-by-play for the NFL and MLB. A household name at Fox Sports, in 1994 Buck gained celebrity status by becoming the youngest commentator to call NFL matches on television at the age of 25.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Buck reaps $6 million a year for his talents, contributing to his $15 million total assets.