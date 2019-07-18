Netflix lost 126,000 subscribers in the US this past quarter — help us learn why

caption “Stranger Things” season 3 source Netflix

Netflix lost 126,000 subscribers in the US in the second quarter – its first subscriber loss in a quarter in the US in nearly a decade.

It also significantly missed its projection to add 5 million subscribers overall, adding just 2.7 million.

The subscriber losses signal that Netflix’s growth could be slowing as more companies get ready to launch their own streaming services and pull their content from Netflix. Netflix maintained that its membership was essentially flat in the second quarter and that it sees its membership picking up in the second half of the year with the return of popular shows like “The Crown.”

Business Insider ran a survey back in April of people who canceled Netflix. Cost were the top reasons selected, with 41% saying they cancelled to cut back on spending, followed by 23% saying Netflix wasn’t worth the price. Other reasons had to do with dissatisfaction with the content on Netflix.

