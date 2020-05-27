A Colorado high school threw a graduation ceremony for its 66 students like only a ritzy ski town could, and the photos are pretty great

By
Taylor Borden, Business Insider US
-

A Telluride High School graduate flashing her new diploma on the way down the mountain after her private graduation ceremony at 10,500 feet.

caption
A Telluride High School graduate flashing her new diploma on the way down the mountain after her private graduation ceremony at 10,500 feet.
source
Ryan Bonneau/VisitTelluride
  • The coronavirus pandemic has necessitated a wave of virtual graduation ceremonies and celebrations – but it has also inspired some creative celebrations.
  • A high school in Telluride, Colorado, devised a socially distant graduation ceremony like only a luxurious ski town could.
  • Gondolas lifted graduates of Telluride High School and their families up to the top of Telluride Mountain, where they received their degrees from their principal and superintendent.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

May 2020 brought a wave of creative virtual and socially distant high school graduation celebrations, ranging from drive-by parades to virtual ceremonies held within video games like Animal Crossing.

source
Ryan Bonneau/VisitTelluride

Source: Business Insider

Last week, Telluride High School took it a step further than a car parade through the luxurious Colorado ski town’s main drag.

source
Ryan Bonneau/VisitTelluride

Students and their families paraded in cars — or on bikes — to Telluride’s skiing village, where they boarded gondolas to the top of the mountain for a personal graduation ceremony.

caption
Telluride graduation
source
Ryan Bonneau/VisitTelluride

All 66 students received a specific time to board a sanitized gondola up to the top of the mountain.

source
Ryan Bonneau/VisitTelluride

Once there, each masked graduates received their diploma from the school principal, Sara Kimble, and local superintendent Mike Gass as parents looked on.

source
Ryan Bonneau/VisitTelluride

“I couldn’t be more proud of how the students and the community all rose to the occasion and helped make the end of the year memorable,” Kimble said.

source
Ryan Bonneau/VisitTelluride

The graduation site, which was 10,500 feet above sea level, provided the perfect photo opportunity with the Wilson Range in the background.

source
Ryan Bonneau/VisitTelluride

The town’s gondolas, which are typically loaded with tourists and their skis, were not even running due the coronavirus. The special event was coordinated specifically for Telluride High School’s graduating class.

A Telluride High School graduate flashing her new diploma on the way down the mountain after her private graduation ceremony at 10,500 feet.

source
Ryan Bonneau/VisitTelluride

While individual ceremonies might not have been exactly what the graduates had anticipated, the true-to-Telluride alternative was surely unforgettable.

source
Ryan Bonneau/VisitTelluride

Source: Visit Telluride