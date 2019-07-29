Temasys Releases Zero-code Component for Real-time Video, Chat, and Co-browsing in the Appian Platform

Drag-and-drop component enhances real-time communications in Appian applications

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 July 2019 – Temasys announced that it has released a fully-certified zero-code component that makes it simple for developers to embed Temasys’ Skylink real-time communications into applications developed on the Appian low-code platform. The component creates superior customer experiences by empowering service representatives to engage customers with secure video, audio, chat, and co-browsing. The component can be deployed with any Appian application, including Appian’s Intelligent Contact Center (ICC).









“Organizations that win on customer service do it by providing fast, personalized, and seamless experiences across any and all channels that a customer wants to use,” said Arturo Oliver, Senior Director of Product Strategy at Appian. “Our goal with ICC is to make it easy to create those fluid, omnichannel experiences, and the new Temasys component enables fast time-to-value for our customers.”









All communication using the Temasys Skylink Real-Time Communications component for Appian is end-to-end encrypted, including any data sent between applications. This means peace of mind for IT, customer service, and contact center leaders who must ensure that customer voice and video calls, instant messages, and co-browsing streams are fully protected.

“We are excited to partner with Appian to bring Temasys’ world leading real-time communication features to large enterprises,” said Bent Rye, CEO of Temasys. “It’s a win-win collaboration that brings tremendous value to our shared customers.”





About Temasys Communications

Temasys Communications is a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service 2.0 (CPaaS 2.0) company with offices in Singapore, Thailand and Palo Alto, California. We provide real-time communication technologies and services through the Skylink WebRTC platform, which delivers a secure, reliable, and scalable infrastructure that makes it easy for businesses and application developers to embed real-time interactive features — such as live voice and video, messaging, file transfer, screen sharing, and more — into their applications and websites.

Leading companies in the healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and e-learning industries rely on Temasys to power countless real-time interactions made daily over audio, video, and data streams. Temasys Skylink bridges the gap between pure open-source WebRTC and a complete enterprise solution that is carrier-compliant, with easy-to-use APIs and SDKs, accessible documentation, and a highly-trained customer support team.