The company behind the robot kicked out of a New York park has a new version that it says can screen people for COVID-19

caption Passers-by in Times Square interact with a Promobot robot that informs the public about the symptoms of coronavirus and how to prevent it from spreading, in this still frame obtained from video, in New York City source Reuters

A new robot may be able to take visitors’ temperatures and screen people for coronavirus symptoms before they enter a building.

The design is from the robotics company Promobot.

Previously, a Promobot was spotted around New York City surveying people about possible coronavirus symptoms before getting banned from a park.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Robotics company Promobot is back, this time with a robot designed to screen people and take their temperatures before they enter a building.

Promobot is promoting the new “Thermocontrol” feature as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, which has infected more than one million pe ople around the world.

Back in February, the company gained attention after sending its lifelike robots around New York City and surveying passersby about possible COVID-19 symptoms. It asked people questions about symptoms, gave advice about avoiding the virus, and handed out face masks, and the company says it performed similar surveys in Mexico in March. Promobot was kicked out of Bryant Park in New York for lacking proper permits.

Now, the company is back with the same robot model, but some additional features that it hopes will become standard COVID-19 screening tools, called Promobot Thermontrol. Here’s what it’s like.

The Promobot V.4, which was used in the previous New York survey as well, “communicates with people, moves autonomously and connects with third-party services and external systems: from databases to applications. The robot is autonomous – it does not need human control for its work.”

caption Promobot. source Promobot

Source: Business Insider

The new “Thermocontrol” feature includes no-contact temperature checks, recognizing people and noting age and gender, and providing reports of visitors.

caption Promobot.

Promobot is promoting the robot as an added security screening measure outside of buildings like offices.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

At screening terminals, Promobot can take people’s temperature without touching them or putting an additional person at risk of exposure.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

It has a thermometer on its head that takes temperatures like a temperature gun.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

The actual temperature reading takes about five seconds, and the whole interaction between the person and Promobot takes between 10 and 25 seconds, according to the company.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

Promobot sends temperature information to staff.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

The LCD, tablet-like screen on the robot’s chest also displays the reading.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

If the person’s temperature is within a normal range, they are cleared and allowed to enter.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

“Currently, a person’s temperature is commonly measured by another person with a thermometer. Not only is it a slow process but a dangerous one for healthcare professionals ― staff members themselves can become carriers of the virus” Promobot executive Oleg Kivokurtsev.

caption Promobot. source Promobot

Kivokurtsev belives screening terminals like this will become standard in public places.

caption Promobot.

The Promobot Thermocontrol also has facial recognition capabilities, so it can recognize and remember frequent visitors.

caption Promobot.

The company has a medical assessment model of the robot too, which can take temperatures, send results, and make further recommendations based on those results.

caption Promobot.

Promobot says it’s in the process of negotiating these robots for use in industrial facilities, businesses, and airports.

caption Promobot.

See it in action here.