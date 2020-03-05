A designer created a $3,300 ‘temple of poop’: a composting toilet with a view that fertilizes its own roof garden

caption Designer Zeltini created a compostable toilet that’s more like a temple. source Zeltini

The Bioloo is a new take on sustainability and composting toilets.

Compost from the toilet is used to fertilize the roof garden on top of the structure, which also sends floral smells down to the toilet.

The designer, Zeltini, describes it as “a place to rest, recharge and drop the unwanted matter.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Bioloo is surprisingly beautiful and thoughtful for a toilet.

The design is simple: a composting toilet, enclosed in a small timber room, is used to fertilize the roof garden above, which also provides floral smells.

Designer Aigars Lauzis with design group Zeltini envisioned the concept as a way to fertilize land without using animal products while also creating “a place to rest, recharge and drop the unwanted matter.”

The Bioloo is listed on Zeltini’s website for about €3,000 (about $3,365).

Take a look.

The Bioloo is a self-sustaining structure with a roof garden, where human waste from the toilet is used to fertilize the garden.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

A fan sends the aroma from the flowers down to the toilet area, while a second chimney extracts any unpleasant smells.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

The basic structure is made from timber.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

Inside, any typical composting toilet works.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

Here, the chimney absorbs some of the smell.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

With the large window, it’s a toilet with a view.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

Composting material from the toilet is removed periodically.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

The garden is fertilized with the contents of the toilet.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

Any extra compost is used to fertilize adjacent land, designer Aigars Lauzis told Business Insider.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

Lauzis is vegan, so he designed the toilet as a way to avoid using animal fertilizers.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

The building is insulated to make it usable in all seasons, Lauzis told Business Insider.

caption Temple of poop. source Zeltini

The design is supposed to “celebrate humanure and the act of its production,” showing the full-circle process of how compost allows the flowers to grow.