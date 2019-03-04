A $25 one-piece swimsuit people say is ‘perfectly flattering’ has thousands of glowing Amazon reviews

caption The halter-style swimsuit is sold in eight colors and six sizes. source Tempt Me/Amazon

A $25 swimsuit from a brand called Tempt Me has gone viral, receiving thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon.

The one-piece suit includes a halter-style top with a plunging neckline with a mesh panel overlay, a padded push-up bra, and a ruched bodice.

On Amazon, the swimsuit is sold in eight colors and six sizes, though many options are currently sold out.

Earlier this year, Amazon made its first major impact on the fashion industry by selling the sought-after Orolay puffer coat.

In February, Amazon quietly rolled out an affiliate sales program that allows social-media influencers to earn commission by recommending products to their followers.

The one-piece swimsuit includes a halter-style top, sophisticated ruched bodice, padded push-up bra, and a plunging mesh panel over the chest. It was created by Tempt Me, an online fashion retailer that sells swimwear and formal dresses.

The swimsuit is sold in eight color options

While the standard black option appears to be popular, the swimsuit is also sold in colors such as “Rose Red” and “Malachite Green.”

caption The swimsuit’s plunging neckline is covered by a mesh panel. source Tempt Me/Amazon

There are also six sizes offered, ranging from “small (4-6)” to “16 plus.”

However, many of the swimsuit options are currently sold out. At the time of writing, the black, navy-blue, and wine-red swimsuits are sold out in size small; the rose red is sold out in sizes small through large; the yellow suit in medium and large; the green suit in size medium; the malachite green version in sizes small, large, extra large, and 16 plus; and the purple in large.

The back of the swimsuit also has unique features, with a daring cutout on the back of the swimsuit and a set of clasps connecting the halter-style top.

caption Customers can choose to purchase the swimsuit in the “Wine-Red” color option. source Tempt Me/Amazon

According to the brand’s product description on Amazon, the swimsuit is made from fabric that is “stretchy, comfortable, and soft.”

Thousands of customers have raved about the swimsuit on Amazon and say it’s ‘perfectly flattering’

Many customers said that they purchased the Tempt Me suit after other shopping trips for bathing suits were unsuccessful, and say they were shocked by how much they liked it.

“I typically can’t find suits online and have to try on a dozen or more,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I was shocked when I put it on and it fit perfectly!”

“I was very pleasantly surprised as I had gone suit shopping at several different stores, and couldn’t find anything that I liked,” another Amazon customer said. “This fit perfectly as expected, and is very comfortable to hang out at the beach with my three kids.”

Other customers said that they typically avoid writing product reviews, but felt an urge to spread the word about the Tempt Me swimsuit.

“I don’t usually write clothing reviews and I feel very vulnerable putting this out there for the world to see,” an Amazon customer said. “However, if I can help just one woman find her perfect suit and feel great, then it is entirely worth it.” She added: “I have never found a suit that provides so much coverage and is still perfectly flattering.”

Swimsuits from Tempt Me cost different prices depending on the color you choose

At the time of writing, the black version of the suit retails for $24.99 on Amazon; the yellow option, however, is $26.99.

caption Though the yellow option is more expensive, it looks identical to other colors. source Tempt Me/Amazon

Tempt Me’s swimsuit isn’t the first piece of fashion to trend on Amazon

Earlier this year, a $130 paneled puffer coat from Amazon went viral. The coat was created by a China-based brand called Orolay, and received thousands of positive reviews from customers. At the time, it nearly sold out in five different colors.

The Orolay coat is often compared to similar jackets from Canada Goose, an outerwear retailer that sells its products for prices close to $1,000 each.

caption Paneled puffer coats have become increasingly trendy in recent years. source Orolay/Amazon

Amazon also made its mark on the fashion industry by launching the Amazon Influencer Program

Amazon quietly rolled out the affiliate sales program in February, which allows social-media influencers to earn commission by recommending products to their followers.

The program is offered exclusively to people with large social-media followings. Those involved must also have a high-engagement rate with their audience.

Once enrolled in the program, influencers get their own “storefront” on the site where they can display their favorite products. They also get a custom URL to provide to shoppers.

Representatives for Tempt Me and Amazon did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.