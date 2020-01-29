Tempur-Pedic’s Presidents’ Day sale includes discounts up to $500 now through February 26

source Tempur Pedic

Before Casper, Leesa, and Bear, there was Tempur-Pedic, the original foam mattress brand.

Now through February 26, Tempur-Pedic is having a sale with discounts up to $300 on mattresses and up to $500 on mattress sets that include pillows and sheets.

Now through February 26, you can save $300 on Tempur-Breeze (which we named as the best mattress for hot sleepers in our buying guide) and Tempur-LuxeAdapt mattresses, $200 on Tempur-Ergo Extend and Tempur-Ergo bases (that’s with or without Sleeptracker), or $100 on Tempur-ProAdapt and Tempur-Adapt mattresses, as well as up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets. There’s no promo code needed, the discounts are automatically applied at checkout.

Before Casper and Leesa was Tempur-Pedic. In the early ’70s, NASA came up with a pressure-absorbing foam designed to cushion astronauts’ takeoffs and landings. In the early ’80s, it became available to the public, and by the early ’90s, a set of scientists in Sweden and Denmark had brought the material (“Tempur”) to the household by way of mattresses. You might remember the commercials, but if you don’t, then suffice it to say that the brand is now available in 76 countries, and despite an astronomical increase in competition in recent years from the likes of Casper, Leesa, and Helix, there’s no sign of the brand (now entering its fourth decade) slowing down.

