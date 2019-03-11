This $20 accessory is a must for anyone with a MacBook

Dave Smith, Business Insider US
Ten One Design

When you think about Mac accessories, you’re probably not thinking about chargers.

But this particular charger – from a Montclair, New Jersey accessory maker called Ten One Design – is as simple as it is clever (which is “very”), and absolutely worth your money.

MacBook computers come with big blocky chargers that stick directly out of the socket when you plug them in.

Dave Smith/Business Insider

Apple also gives you a cord to extend the length of the charger, but it still sticks out a lot.

Dave Smith/Business Insider

With this adapter from Ten One, though, your MacBook charger will sit flush with the wall or port it’s charging from.

Ten One Design

Compare that previous photo to this one. It’s an obvious improvement.

Ten One Design

Ten One made a nice chart that puts the size difference into perspective.

Ten One Design

This is a huge space saver: Now you can attach your MacBook charger to the wall behind your couch, for instance.

Ten One Design

You can also use it comfortably with airplane charging ports, as venture capitalist Hunter Walk demonstrates.

Twitter/HunterWalk

The Blockhead adapter works for every MacBook charger, as well as 10-watt, 12-watt, and 29-watt iPad chargers.

Ten One Design

The Blockhead adapter is only $20, or two for $34, on Amazon and Ten One Design’s website. It’s a small investment, but it can save you a lot of space (and annoyance).

Ten One Design

You can buy it on Amazon here, or read more over at the Ten One Design website.