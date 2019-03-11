This $20 accessory is a must for anyone with a MacBook

- source
- Ten One Design
- Ten One Design’s Blockhead side-facing plug is the best $20 accessory you can buy for your MacBook.
- The side-facing plug saves you a ton of space, and it works with every MacBook and iPad charger model.
When you think about Mac accessories, you’re probably not thinking about chargers.
But this particular charger – from a Montclair, New Jersey accessory maker called Ten One Design – is as simple as it is clever (which is “very”), and absolutely worth your money.
Take a look.
MacBook computers come with big blocky chargers that stick directly out of the socket when you plug them in.
- Dave Smith/Business Insider
Apple also gives you a cord to extend the length of the charger, but it still sticks out a lot.
- Dave Smith/Business Insider
With this adapter from Ten One, though, your MacBook charger will sit flush with the wall or port it’s charging from.
- Ten One Design
Compare that previous photo to this one. It’s an obvious improvement.
- Ten One Design
Ten One made a nice chart that puts the size difference into perspective.
- Ten One Design
This is a huge space saver: Now you can attach your MacBook charger to the wall behind your couch, for instance.
- Ten One Design
You can also use it comfortably with airplane charging ports, as venture capitalist Hunter Walk demonstrates.
- Twitter/HunterWalk
The Blockhead adapter works for every MacBook charger, as well as 10-watt, 12-watt, and 29-watt iPad chargers.
- Ten One Design
The Blockhead adapter is only $20, or two for $34, on Amazon and Ten One Design’s website. It’s a small investment, but it can save you a lot of space (and annoyance).
- Ten One Design
You can buy it on Amazon here, or read more over at the Ten One Design website.