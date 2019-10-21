Ten Poetry POS Machines on Kulangsu Xiamen: Children Are Born Poets

XIAMEN CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 October 2019 – A most poetic charity campaign is being held on Piano Ferry Terminal, Kulangsu, Xiamen, from October 15th to October 28th 2019, which attracted tens of thousands of visitors everyday. There are ten poetry POS machines on display inside a modern artistic structure. People can pay one yuan with their smart phone for a collection of poems written by a group of children living in rural areas. People’s donation will be used to provide art and literature lessons for these children. UnionPay joined hands with Kulangsu Poetry Festival to launch this campaign and gathered support from nearly 100 poets from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan who visited to the event site. Zhicheng Luo, a Taiwan poet, said, “Aesthetic experience like reading and writing from childhood will have a great impact on personal growth, as if you plant a seed of poetry in your soul, and it will sprout and grow at its own tempo.”









Jointly sponsored by China UnionPay, China Charities Aid Foundation for Children, and Children’s Hope Foundation in Henan Province, this campaign has been launched in Shanghai in July2019, quickly becoming a hot one after many Shanghainese posting its pictures on Wechat. It was extensively reported by many Chinese renowned media, such as CCTV4 NEWS, Xinhua News, CGNT, Dragon TV, and Global Times. The campaign in Shanghai achieved success and brought poetry lessons to these children who created more excellent poems to exhibit in this ongoing campaign in Xiamen.









Besides UnionPay Mobile Quick Pass, UnionPay APP and UnionPay QR code have been upgraded in this campaign to ensure that people can pass their love better and safer. There are more than 1.4 million users of UnionPay APP in Xiamen. Union APP and UnionPay Mobile Quick Pass are accepted in 310 bus routes with 3,600 buses in this city. In addition, more than 230,000 retailers support payment by UnionPay Mobile Quick Pass and UnionPay QR code in UnionPay APP. The campaign will succeed to launch in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Beijing in the future, making the talents of the children in rural areas developing and shining.



