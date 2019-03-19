Here comes Tencent Music, China’s biggest streaming-music service

caption Visitors are seen at a booth of Tencent Music Entertainment at the Beijing Music and Life Show in Beijing, China, May 7, 2017. source Stringer/REUTERS

Tencent Music Entertainment is set to report fourth-quarter financial results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

It will be Tencent Music’s first earnings release since going public in the US in December.

Tencent Music Entertainment, the biggest streaming-music service in China, is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after Tuesday’s closing bell. Here’s what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are expecting:

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.55

$0.55 Revenue: $5.3 billion

$5.3 billion 2019 adjusted-earnings-per-share guidance: $2.92

$2.92 2019 revenue guidance: $26.4 billion

This will be the first time that Tencent Music has released earnings since going public in the US in December. The company postponed its initial-public-offering for two months over fears that the brutal sell-off that wreaked havoc on markets in October and November would affect its pricing. Tencent Music’s offering raised $1.1 billion, making it the fourth-largest Chinese IPO last year by deal value.

Tencent Music operates several popular music brands in China – including QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo and WeSing – and had more than 800 million unique monthly active users in the second quarter of 2018, according to its filing.

Tencent Music was up 48% this year through Tuesday.