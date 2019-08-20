The NYC landlord accused of splitting a single condo into 9 illegal units is repeating the city’s dark history of filthy, dangerous tenements

source Andrew Burton/Getty Images, Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

The majority of New York City’s population in the 19th Century lived in sub-standard conditions as vulnerable and low-income populations were housed in cramped and dangerous tenements.

New York didn’t invent tenements, but its housing laws were some of the most pioneering in the country, and have set a framework for basic tenants’ rights laws today.

Now, the laws are being used to ensure that landlords, like the pair that recently cut two New York City condos into 9 units, aren’t abusing their tenants.

Two Manhattan landlords were busted by New York City authorities who said they had illegally constructed and rented out two illegal sub-units that created rooms that were dangerously cramped.

Investigators said the landlords illegally constructed nine units which had no windows, sprinklers, or fire-safety systems, which created potentially deadly conditions for tenants.

Many of New York City’s renters and landlords alike are looking to make space stretch further, as rents in Manhattan spiked to the highest in a decade, but can run into legal trouble while doing so.

Here’s a look at the origins of the laws meant to keep the city’s renters safe and potential violations to look out for.

Tenements were the city’s answer to the flood of immigrants who had to find homes among the blooming population within the strict grid system.

caption Laundry hanging in the back of tenement housing at Park Ave and 107th St, New York, New York, late 19th or early 20th century . source Underwood Archives/Getty Images

The city’s housing landscape in the 19th Century included tenements, which began as subdivided structures that had been built for other purposes, such as single-family homes.

Tenements built specifically for poor residents sprang up between 1820 and 1850, but even these new buildings were extremely cramped and overcrowded.

Tenements that largely lacked natural light and air filled the city blocks without regulation and an 1865 hygiene and public health report found that more than 65% of the city’s population was living in substandard housing conditions.

The report was followed by the city’s first comprehensive housing law, the Tenement House Act of 1867.

The law most notably required fire escapes on buildings and windows in each room but was largely ineffective in improving the lives of tenement dwellers.

Later reforms surfaced in 1879, 1901, and 1919, but the 1901 law was considered the first pivotal point for housing policy. Tenement houses built before the 1901 law were called “old law tenements,” and any built after were called “new law tenements.”

In 1903, the Tenement House Department was finally organized and took over inspection of the tenements from the variety of city departments that previously had to enforce different sections of the laws.

Increased education and social awareness brought change and more resources for underprivileged residents.

caption New York, NY: Room in a tenement flat ca. 1910. source Bettmann/Getty Images

The next decade saw President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal bundle of policies, which would transform low-income housing in many American cities through programs including slum clearing and the building of public housing.

Public housing got its start with the city’s first fully government-built public housing project that was opened in 1936, which took over renovated “pre-law” tenements.

Decades later, the same principles at the core of laws sparked by tenement reform help bust today’s violations that authorities say can pose deadly risks to residents.

caption A DOB inspector crouches inside apartment 601; Doors to illegally constructed single-occupancy units in apartment 701. source NYC Department of Buildings

Nearly a century after these vulnerable populations faced deadly conditions in tenement housing, basic laws on construction and renting often come back into play to safeguard basic living standard.

These laws were brought back into focus when two Manhattan landlords were found to have divided a 634-square-foot unit horizontally to construct nine single-occupancy rooms attached with an illegal staircase, according to the city’s Department of Buildings.

The nine units had no windows, sprinklers, or fire-safety systems, the lack of which poses a deadly risk to tenants, the department told Insider.

Exorbitant fines against the landlords found at fault look to punish those who place tenants in dangerous conditions.

caption An illegally constructed staircase between the two levels of apartment 601; A DOB inspector on their knees to demonstrate the height of the doors and ceiling inside apartment 601. source NYC Department of Buildings

The department said it issued one landlord 11 violations: one for each room, one for work without a permit, and one for failure to maintain the building totaling up to $144,750 in fines, with additional daily penalties of $1,000 a room for up to 45 days until the conditions are fixed.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and legal place to live, which is why we’re committed to routing out dangerous firetraps and ordering the landlords to make these apartments safe,” the department told INSIDER in a statement.

“Tenants living in truncated windowless dwelling units like this poses an extreme hazard to their safety, as well as the safety of their neighbors, and first responders,” the statement added. “Dangerous living conditions like this cannot be tolerated in our city, and we are holding these landlords accountable for their egregious failure to keep the building safe and livable for tenants.”

Some basic questions can be used to protect tenants in New York, and cities across the country.

caption A general view looking across the buildings and construction of downtown Brooklyn, looking toward Manhattan, April 09 2017 source Epics/Getty Images

The Department of Buildings provides basic questions meant to determine if a tenant is living in an illegal, makeshift, and even dangerous dwelling, including if the room is underground, in an attic, with access to outlets, or only guarded by padlock.

As rents in the already-expensive city reach record-breaking heights, protections for safe and fair housing are critical.

Though high rents have sparked resourceful responses including dorm-style co-living and micro-apartments, residents and landlords alike must take notice of the city’s safety measures.