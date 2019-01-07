Tennessee is giving clemency to Cyntoia Brown, a sex trafficking victim who was sentenced to more than 50 years for murder as a teenager

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted clemency for Cyntoia Brown, allowing her to be eligible for parole on August 7.

Brown’s was sentenced in 2006 for killing a man who hired her as a sex worker while she was a teenager and the victim of sex trafficking.

Her original sentence wouldn’t have allowed parole eligibility until after 51 years in prison.

Brown’s sentence has been upheld as an example of an unjust criminal justice system by celebrities like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West.

“I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others,” Brown said in a statement.

Haslam gave Brown a full commutation to parole on Monday. On August 7, she’ll be eligible for release on time served and remain on parole for 10 years. It’s a sharp change from her initial sentencing, which wouldn’t have allowed her to be eligible for parole until after 51 years, even though she committed the crime at the age of 16.

“Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16,” Haslam said in a statement. “Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life.”

In 2006, Brown confessed to killing Johnny Allen, a real estate agent who hired her as a sex worker. She killed him, she said, because she thought he was reaching for his gun. Brown was the victim of sex trafficking and was 16 years old at the time.

But the harsh sentence handed to Brown – 51 years before being eligible for parole – was controversial. Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, and other celebrities drew attention to Brown’s case as an example of an unjust criminal justice system. Brown’s lawyers took the case through federal courts, arguing that it violated both state and national sentencing laws. Lawmakers in Tennessee urged Haslam to grant Brown clemency.

In a statement released by Brown’s lawyers, Brown thanked Haslam for his decision.

“I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me,” she said. “With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.”